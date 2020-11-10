Brain Gains: Eating Healthy for your Brain

November is National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month! Alzheimer’s disease affects more than 5 million people living in the United States and numbers are expected to grow over the next five years. Beyond that, Alzheimer’s disease is now this sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. As with other diseases, research shows that what we eat influences our risk of getting this disease.
The MIND Diet
The “MIND” diet—or Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurocognitive Delay – has been shown to decrease the risk of getting Alzheimer’s disease. The MIND diet is a combination of the Mediterranean diet and the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet. Together, these diets promote a diet pattern that emphasizes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, lean meats, and low-fat dairy. In particular, research shows that eating more green, leafy vegetables, like kale, bok choy, chard, and spinach, may help to reduce cognitive decline. In addition, berries appear to be even more helpful than other fruits when it comes to brain health. These foods are packed with nutrients, including helpful antioxidants, which help slow cellular damage that occurs as we age. Aim to get 1 serving of leafy vegetables per day and at least 2 servings of berries per week.
Furthermore, the MIND diet is rich in plant-based protein sources, such as beans, lentils, and soybeans. The goal is to eat at least 4 servings of legumes or lentils per week. By loading up on these, we fill our diet with protein, fiber, B vitamins, and minerals. Eating legumes and lentils frequently has been shown to slow cognitive decline as we age. When selecting meat or poultry as your protein source, it is helpful to choose lean meats like poultry, rather than red, processed, or fried meats. Also try to include fish in your routine at least once per week. If it’s good for your heart, it’s likely good for your brain, too.
Similar to legumes, eating a diet rich in whole, minimally processed grains is an important part of the MIND diet. Whole grains, like oatmeal, quinoa, barley, brown rice, and whole-grain bread or pasta help us to get extra fiber, protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They are a foundation of the MIND diet, with a goal of eating at least 3 servings of whole grains per day.
Finally, when it comes to snacking, limit highly processed foods that are high in added sugars, salt, or fats. Instead, consider grabbing a handful of unsalted nuts. Nuts are good sources of protein, fiber, vitamin E, and other minerals and have been shown to help protect our brain through the years.
Check out these recipes to include more brain-healthy foods into your regular routine!
One-pot Vegetable Bean Stew
Servings: 8
- 3 cups butternut squash (approximately 1½-2 pounds), peeled, seeded and cut into 1-inch cubes
- 3 large carrots, peeled and cut into ½-inch pieces
- 2 large onions, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 4 cups low-sodium vegetable stock
- 1 cup red lentils
- 2 tablespoons no-added-salt tomato paste
- 2 tablespoons peeled and minced fresh ginger
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 1 can (16 ounces) garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
- ½ cup chopped roasted unsalted peanuts
- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
Directions: In a Dutch oven, slowly sweat vegetables (squash, carrots, onions and garlic) over low to medium heat until onions just start to brown. Stir in vegetable stock and scrape up the browned bits of vegetables on the bottom of the pan.
Add lentils, tomato paste and seasonings. Cover and continue to cook over medium-low heat until lentils and squash are soft (about 1 to 1 ½ hours). Stir occasionally. Or at this step transfer ingredients to slow cooker and cook for 4-6 hours on low setting.
Stir in lemon juice and garbanzo beans. Serve warm and top with chopped peanuts and cilantro.
Serving size: 2 cups Calories: 287 Fat: 7 grams Saturated fat: 1 gram Cholesterol: 0 mg Sodium: 258 mg Total Carbohydrate: 41 grams Fiber: 9 grams Protein: 13 grams
Pasta with spinach, garbanzos and raisins
Servings: 6
- 8 ounces (about 3 cups) whole grain dry bow tie pasta
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 garlic cloves, crushed
- ½ of a 19 ounces can of garbanzos, rinsed and drained
- ½ cup unsalted chicken broth
- ½ cup golden raisins
- 4 cups fresh spinach, chopped
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
- Cracked black peppercorns, to taste
Directions: Fill a large pot 3/4 full with water and bring to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente (tender), 10 to 12 minutes, or according to the package directions. Drain the pasta thoroughly.
In a large skillet, heat the olive oil and garlic over medium heat. Add the garbanzos and vegetable broth. Stir until warmed through. Add the raisins and spinach. Heat just until spinach is wilted, about 3 minutes. Don’t overcook.
Divide the pasta among the plates. Top each serving with 1/6 of the sauce, 1 teaspoon Parmesan cheese and peppercorns to taste. Serve immediately.
Serving size: 2 ½ cups Calories: 283 Fat: 7 grams Saturated Fat: 1 gram Cholesterol: 1 mg Sodium: 130 mg Total Carbohydrate: 44 grams Fiber: 6 grams Protein: 11 grams
Source: www.mayoclinic.org
Rachel Wontor is a Registered Dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse
