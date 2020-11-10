Brain Gains: Eating Healthy for your Brain

November is National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month! Alzheimer’s disease affects more than 5 million people living in the United States and numbers are expected to grow over the next five years. Beyond that, Alzheimer’s disease is now this sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. As with other diseases, research shows that what we eat influences our risk of getting this disease.

The MIND Diet

The “MIND” diet—or Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurocognitive Delay – has been shown to decrease the risk of getting Alzheimer’s disease. The MIND diet is a combination of the Mediterranean diet and the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet. Together, these diets promote a diet pattern that emphasizes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, lean meats, and low-fat dairy. In particular, research shows that eating more green, leafy vegetables, like kale, bok choy, chard, and spinach, may help to reduce cognitive decline. In addition, berries appear to be even more helpful than other fruits when it comes to brain health. These foods are packed with nutrients, including helpful antioxidants, which help slow cellular damage that occurs as we age. Aim to get 1 serving of leafy vegetables per day and at least 2 servings of berries per week.