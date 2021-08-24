Brigitte Weymiller: Is diabetes preventable?

One in three adults are prediabetic and most don’t know it. Although you may not have full control over whether you develop diabetes, there are three things that can aid prevention: the timing of your meals, your food and drink choices, and exercise.
Meal timing. Eating breakfast improves blood glucose control. Your body needs energy when waking and without food to break the fast, your body creates its own fuel by releasing stored glucose from your liver into your blood stream. This causes your blood glucose to spike and can lead to poor glucose control throughout the day. The higher the blood sugar, the more insulin your body must produce, and this leads to the progression of diabetes.
Studies show that eating three meals per day is important and small, nutritious snacks in between meals are appropriate when hungry. If you find that you are not hungry within five to six hours of eating your last meal, your portion sizes may be larger than what you need.
Food and drink choices. Achieving better blood sugar control requires eating the right foods at the right time.
• Instead of skipping breakfast, try a protein/fiber combination (whole wheat toast with egg, banana with peanut butter, oatmeal with nuts and berries.)
• Instead of sugary coffee shop drinks, try black coffee or tea.
• Instead of fast food or grab-and-go meals for lunch or dinner, try filling your lunch plate half full of vegetables and fruit and the other half with lean protein and whole grain.
• Instead of grazing on chips, crackers, cookies, candy or ice cream, snack on protein/fiber combinations like an apple with peanut butter, whole grain crackers and cheese or vegetables and hummus.
To promote better blood glucose control, eat:
• Plenty of vegetables and fruits
• Whole grains
• Protein and fiber at each meal/snack help reduce the glucose spikes
Exercise. Physical activity reduces your diabetes risk. People who achieve 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week are better able to manage their blood glucose, weight and overall health. Any increase in activity is beneficial for glucose control.
Chicken enchilada with pineapple avocado salsa
12 servings
- 1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 tsp. chili powder
- 2 tsp. cumin
- 1 tsp. paprika
- 2 cups salsa Verde
- 1 cup cooked brown rice
- ½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- 12 flour tortillas
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ½ cup shredded pepper jack cheese
- 1 avocado diced
- 1 cup chopped pineapple
- 1 jalapeno seeded and chopped
- juice of 1 lime
- ⅓ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the chicken on a baking sheet and rub with the olive oil, chili powder, cumin, and paprika. Bake for 20 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through. Shred the chicken. Place shredded chicken, ½ cup salsa verde, rice, half the cheese, and the cilantro. Toss to combine. Pour ½ cup of the salsa verde onto the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Spoon the chicken mixture down the center of each tortilla, roll, placing the tortilla, seam side down, into the baking dish. Pour the remaining salsa verde over the enchiladas and top with remaining cheese. Bake for 15-20 minutes, until the cheese has melted.
Make the pineapple salsa. In a medium bowl, gently toss together all the ingredients. Top enchiladas with salsa and serve.
Nutrition Analysis per serving: 335 calories, 13.5 g fat, 18 g protein, 32 g carbohydrate, 775 mg sodium
Make-ahead breakfast egg sandwiches recipe
Makes 12 servings
- 12 large eggs
- 12 whole wheat English muffins, split in half
- 24 slices of deli ham
- 12 slices of cheddar cheese
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Coat a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray and crack one egg in each well. Lightly whisk each egg with a fork. Place the muffin tin in the oven and bake for 8-10 minutes or until the egg is firm. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.
Assemble the sandwich by layering the bottom half of the English muffin with 2 slices of deli ham, one egg round, a slice of cheese and top with the other half of the English muffin. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and set aside. Repeat with the remaining muffins, ham egg and cheese.
Once all the sandwiches are assembled and wrapped, place them in a zip-top freezer bag and press out the air before sealing. Write the heating instructions on the outside of the bag. Transfer to the freezer.
When ready to reheat, remove one sandwich from the freezer bag and open one end of the plastic wrap so the sandwich doesn't steam and become soggy. Heat the sandwich in the microwave for 1 to 2 minutes starting with 1 minute and then heat at 30 second increments until heated through. Remove from the plastic wrap immediately and serve.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 340 calories, 17 g fat, 23 g protein, 26 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 770 mg sodium
Simple pan-seared fish recipe
Makes 4 servings
- 1 lb. white fish fillets (walleye, cod, trout)
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 ½ tsp. ground coriander
- 1 tsp. sweet paprika
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- Salt and pepper to taste
Combine the coriander, garlic powder, and paprika in a small bowl. Set aside.
Pat the fish fillets dry with a paper towel. Sprinkle lightly on both sides with salt and pepper if desired, then sprinkle evenly with seasoning mixture on both sides. Use all of the seasoning mixture. Dredge the fillets in flour and shake off any excess.
In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Sear the fillets for three minutes on each side. Remove from pan and place on a plate lined with paper towels to absorb any excess oil. Serve immediately.
Test recipe used walleye fillets.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 230 calories, 8 g fat, 24 g protein, 13 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 60 mg sodium
Brigitte Weymiller is a registered dietitian at Gundersen Health System