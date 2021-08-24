Brigitte Weymiller: Is diabetes preventable?

One in three adults are prediabetic and most don’t know it. Although you may not have full control over whether you develop diabetes, there are three things that can aid prevention: the timing of your meals, your food and drink choices, and exercise.

Meal timing. Eating breakfast improves blood glucose control. Your body needs energy when waking and without food to break the fast, your body creates its own fuel by releasing stored glucose from your liver into your blood stream. This causes your blood glucose to spike and can lead to poor glucose control throughout the day. The higher the blood sugar, the more insulin your body must produce, and this leads to the progression of diabetes.

Studies show that eating three meals per day is important and small, nutritious snacks in between meals are appropriate when hungry. If you find that you are not hungry within five to six hours of eating your last meal, your portion sizes may be larger than what you need.

Food and drink choices. Achieving better blood sugar control requires eating the right foods at the right time.

• Instead of skipping breakfast, try a protein/fiber combination (whole wheat toast with egg, banana with peanut butter, oatmeal with nuts and berries.)