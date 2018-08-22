Buying and eating local food is a great way to get involved in your community and support businesses close to home. Take pride in your area and the amazing variety of food that can be grown there. Supporting local food is a win-win-win for the consumer, grower and community!
Finding your local farmer’s market is often the easiest way to get involved with buying local. Smaller cities may have just one per week, but in the La Crosse we are lucky enough to have several farmer’s markets available on multiple days per week.
Fruits and vegetables have the best flavor when they’re in season and haven’t traveled far from the farm to your table. Local foods also require less preservatives to keep them from spoiling than those that travel across the country to grocery stores. Local produce will be fresh and full of flavor to coax even the pickiest eaters to try new fruits or veggies.
Aside from better nutrition and taste, there are also great environmental benefits to shopping local. Shopping locally can reduce food miles, meaning it decreases the distance your food travels from where it is grown to where it is eaten. This cuts down on fuel consumption and air pollution that comes with food traveling overseas by plane or on long truck trips across the country.
Fruits and vegetables grown close-by follow a seasonal schedule, but not all are only available in the summer. This is when most fresh fruits and vegetables come into season in Wisconsin, but there are also several winter vegetables or hothouse produce that can be found at certain grocery stores. Try some of these vegetables available seasonally:
Spring or early summer:
- radishes, spinach, rhubarb, strawberries and asparagus
Mid-to-late summer:
- broccoli, cabbage, eggplant, kohlrabi, bell peppers, potatoes, salad mix, summer squash, tomatoes, etc.
Winter
- : beets, cabbage, cauliflower, onions, potatoes, rutabagas and turnips (not all are harvested in winter, but these vegetables can be more easily stored after harvest for later use)
The easiest time to buy local fruits and vegetables is in the summer, from grocery stores or the farmer’s market. Something else to keep in mind, however, is looking for local meat, seafood or products like syrup and honey. Most people will agree the taste and quality of locally raised and processed meat is comparable to no other. Looking for a local product never hurts, and it’s worth the effort to be an active member of your community food system and local economy. Aiming for a healthy balanced diet is a great way to take care of yourself, and the benefits of buying local are endless.
Veggie fried rice
Makes: 2 servings
Ingredients
- 8 ounces extra firm tofu
- 1 cup brown rice, cooked according to package instructions
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup chopped green onion, reserve 2-4 tablespoons for garnish
- ½ cup peas
- ½ cup finely diced carrots
- ½ cup chopped red cabbage
- ¼ cup chopped dry roasted, unsalted peanuts
Sauce
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon natural peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon chili garlic sauce
- 1 teaspoon peanut or sesame oil
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Meanwhile, wrap tofu in a towel and press firmly down on it to squeeze excess fluid out. Dice tofu into ¼ inch cubes. (If still too wet, may need to press more liquid out with towel.)
Place on baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake 26-30 minutes or until golden brown and firm to the touch. The longer it bakes, the firmer and chewier the tofu will get, taking on a very “meaty” texture.
In a medium bowl, combine all sauce ingredients. When tofu is done, transfer into sauce.
Heat a large metal skillet over medium heat. Using a slotted spoon, remove tofu from liquid to hot skillet. Keep the sauce. Stir fry tofu until brown and crispy. Transfer to plate.
In the skillet, stir fry veggies three to four minutes. When tender-crisp, add rice, tofu and remaining sauce. Serve with a sprinkle of chopped peanuts and reserved green onions.
Nutrition information: Per serving: 520 calories, 22 g fat, 55 g carbohydrate, 9 g fiber, 26 g protein, 1,760 mg sodium
Pita veggie pizza
Makes: 1 serving
Ingredients
- 1 whole wheat pita pocket
- 2 tablespoons favorite pizza sauce
- ¼ cup part-skim mozzarella, shredded
- 2 tablespoons red bell pepper, finely diced
- 1 tablespoon spinach, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon black olives, chopped
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. As the oven is heating, assemble your pizza. Take a full pita and spread the pizza sauce evenly over the top of the pita. Spread the cheese and place your toppings evenly on top. Bake pizza in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Enjoy!
NOTE: You can use any vegetable topping if you don’t like the ones noted above to enjoy your own personal pizza!
Nutrition information: Per serving: 190 calories, 7 g fat, 12 g protein, 23 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 560 mg sodium
