Casey Sommerville: Gardening tips to get you started

I consider planting a garden every year. Who doesn’t love fresh produce from your yard or patio? And then either I don’t get started or the weeds take over the garden. This year, my plan was to start early and research to grow the best crop. That was my plan. We will be moving right during the prime planting time, so it may be a year of container gardening on the patio for me. I hope these tips help you get started on your own garden!

Why garden?Gardening is a great outdoor activity that combines moving your body and growing healthy foods. The entire family can help. You can share if you have more produce than you can eat. Gardening can also reduce stress and improve your mood. As you start to see your garden come along, you will take pride in it!

Best time to plant This depends on where you live and what types of produce you are going to plant. You’ll need to know your frost dates. Many vegetables can be started indoors and transplanted when the soil reaches at least 60 degrees.

Easiest plants to growSome of the easiest vegetables to plant include lettuce, peas, carrots, radishes, green beans, cucumbers, kale, swish chard, beets and summer squash/zucchini. If you are new to gardening, you may want to begin with just a few vegetables. Pay attention to which plants need full sunlight so you can place them in the correct location.

How to keep weeds awayPull them as soon as you see them. Don’t let weeds seed. Mulching can help block light from reaching the soil, reducing weed seed germination. The best mulch is straw or shredded leaves. Bare soil attracts weeds, so use mulch or plants to limit weeds. Using raised garden beds or containers can also help limit weeds. Lettuce and spinach can also limit weeds.

Healthy benefitsHaving freshly picked produce in your backyard offers many nutritional benefits. A diet rich in fruits and vegetables can reduce blood pressure and decrease the risk of heart disease, stroke and some types of cancer. Fruits and vegetables are high in fiber, which aids in digestion.

Container gardeningContainer gardening is a great option if you don’t have yard space. You can use containers to grow vegetables if you have a small garden, patio, balcony or rooftop. Bigger pots work better and can yield an amazing amount of food, but you can also use hanging pots for cherry tomatoes, strawberries and herbs. Be sure there are drainage holes. Almost any type of vegetable can grow in a container but look for bush or smaller varieties. Containers need water more often.

Herby cucumbers recipe

Makes 6 servings

¼ cup plain low-fat yogurt

2 Tbsp. coarsely chopped fresh dill

1 Tbsp. coarsely chopped fresh parsley

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 ½ tsp. coarsely chopped mint

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

¼ tsp. each: sugar, salt, pepper

1 garlic clove

2 large cucumbers

1 large red onion

Combine yogurt, dill, parsley, lemon juice, olive oil, mint, mustard, sugar, salt, pepper and garlic in food processor. Pulse until well blended. Thinly slice cucumber, enough for about 5½ cups. Thinly slice red onion, enough for 2½ cups. Combine cucumber and onion in large bowl. Drizzle with yogurt mixture. Toss to coat.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 65 calories, 2.5 g fat, 2 g protein, 10 g carbohydrate, 1.5 g fiber, 150 mg sodium

Roasted zucchini parmesan recipe

Makes 2 servings

1 medium zucchini, sliced

2 tsp. olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Place zucchini on baking pan and drizzle with oil, salt and pepper. Flip with spatula. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until zucchini is soft and brown. Serve sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 45 calories, 3.5 g fat, 3 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 2 g protein, 55 mg sodium

Casey Sommerville is a Gundersen Health System registered dietitian

