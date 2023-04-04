April is Global Child Nutrition Month, which is a time dedicated to bringing international awareness to children’s health and nutrition. It was implemented by the Global Child Nutrition Foundation, whose goal is to bring awareness to malnutrition worldwide.

Many people think of malnutrition as a third-world country problem, but it is much more prevalent throughout the world than you may realize, even here in our area. Malnutrition is not only related to a lack of food, but in some cases, a lack of quality food choices. It is also important to understand that a person can be at a healthy weight — or even overweight — and still suffer from malnutrition.

Getting adequate food and quality food choices can help prevent malnutrition. One program that can help ensure at least one good meal per day is the National School Lunch Program, which may offer free or reduced-cost meals for those who qualify.

The following are some ways you and your family can observe Global Child Nutrition Month.

Learn about nutrition, and teach your family about nutrition

Teaching children about different kinds of foods is very important. Research has shown that children need to be offered a new food several times before they accept it, so it is important to expose children to a variety of positive food choices while honoring the individual choice and preference of each child.

Children should be encouraged, but never forced, to try a new food. This is a wonderful opportunity to create a positive relationship between children and food. When planning meals, try to include plenty of fruits and vegetables, a protein source and a starch. One fun idea is to try a new fruit or vegetable each week as a family.

Learn to cook

Show kids how to be safe in the kitchen by teaching basic food safety measures, as well as safety with knives and hot stoves. Give age-appropriate tasks when involving kids in cooking. Use this time to teach children how to follow a recipe — but also how it is OK and fun to stray from a recipe to create something new. Cooking is a great way to express your creativity!

Learning to cook may also help children with their math skills through learning different measurements. Make a goal as a family to try one new recipe each week. Consider having a certain day of the week that each family member is responsible for planning a meal and helping to prepare it. If the child is involved in preparing the food, they will be more likely to try eating it. Think about having a holiday meal or special meal once a year that the family plans and prepares together. This could be a fun tradition that may continue!

Make family meal times a priority

Try to eat together as a family without distractions such as electronics. This is a great time to not only catch up with one another, but to also model good behavior for our children. Kids can learn a lot about appropriate table manners through observation of parents/caregivers. We can also take this opportunity to model healthy eating for our children.

Show kids food can be fun

There are many fun activities you can do with food that don’t necessarily involve eating! Children love play dough, and they will love it even more if you make it in your own kitchen (see the following recipe). You can also make necklaces or bracelets out of cereal, pasta, jellybeans, popcorn and more. Create a picture or craft using colored pasta, beans or rice. And you can decorate eggs any time of year — not just at Easter!

Share with others

If you find you have enough to provide for your own family and would like to celebrate Global Child Nutrition Month by helping others in your community, there are many ways you can do so! Consider donating to your local food pantry or a food pantry at your school or church. Offer to put money toward a lunch debt at a local school, or consider helping serve food at a community dinner.

Uncooked play dough recipe

3 cups of flour

¼ cup of salt

1 tablespoon of cooking oil

1 cup of water

Food coloring (liquid is best)

Mix flour and salt together in a large bowl. Add water and oil slowly. Add desired amount of food coloring. Store dough in an airtight container. If mixture is too stiff, add more water; if it is too sticky, add more flour. Play dough is meant to be played with, not eaten.

Chicken fingers

Makes one serving

4 oz. boneless skinless chicken breast, rinsed, patted dry and sliced into strips

1 egg or ¼ cup egg substitute

⅓ cup cereal flakes, crushed (preferably cereal with 3 g fiber or more per serving)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Dip chicken strips into egg, roll dipped chicken in high-fiber cereal to coat. Place coated strips on nonstick baking sheet. Bake for 18-20 minutes, turning after 9 minutes until chicken is done.

Per serving: 227 calories, 3 g fat, 30 g protein, 20 g carbohydrate, 8 g fiber, 239 mg sodium.