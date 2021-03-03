Casey Sommerville: How to handle picky eaters

If you’re like most parents, you worry about whether your child is getting the right nutrition. And if your child is like most children, he or she can be a picky eater.
Know that many children go through picky eating phases as they explore their independence. If your child refuses to eat something one time, try again later or prepare it in a different form. Remember that parents prepare meals, but children decide how much they want to eat. At each meal, offer at least one food that you know your child will eat along with one food you are unsure they will like. That is the best way to expose your child to new foods.
Other tips to avoid picky eaters:
Keep mealtimes pleasant. Drawing attention to the fact that your child is not eating something may exacerbate the issue. Avoid forcing or pressuring your child to eat something. Praise good behavior at mealtimes and be sure to offer any positive thoughts you have about the meal.
Avoid distraction. Eat at the table as a family. Put away phones and toys and turn of the TV. Use this time to catch up on everyone’s day.
Model good behavior. It can be difficult to expect our children to do something that you are not willing to do, so be sure to model good behavior around eating. Eat regular meals, try to include plenty of fruits and vegetables in your diet and avoid negative talk around food such as referring to foods as “good” and “bad.”
Get kids involved. Look at cookbooks or recipes online together, talk about meal planning for the week and potentially let your child help with planning one meal a week. Take your child to the grocery store and explore the produce aisle together. Make it fun to try a new food. Allow your child to help in the kitchen as able.
Homemade pizza pockets
Makes 8 servings
1 packet rapid rise dry yeast
1 cup lukewarm water
1 tsp. salt
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 cup whole wheat flour
1½ cups all-purpose flour
1 (15 oz.) can prepared pizza sauce
2 cups shredded mozzarella and cheddar mix
½ cup chopped mushrooms
½ cup chopped pepperoni
½ cup chopped onion
1-2 Tbsp. garlic powder
Cooking spray
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In a large mixing bowl, dissolve yeast in water. Stir in the sugar, salt and olive oil. Slowly stir in both the wheat flour and al-purpose flour until dough starts to form. Using hands, knead dough for a few minutes and form into a ball. Leave in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let rise for 15-30 minutes (next to a warming oven is a great option).
Divide dough into eight balls. Roll out each ball on a floured surface into a flat circle. Divide the pizza sauce, vegetables and cheese between the eight circles and spread on each circle evenly. Be sure to leave a small space around the edges. Fold each circle in half and, using a fork, press down around the edges to seal together.
Place onto a baking sheet sprayed with a non-stick cooking spray. Then spray the top of each pizza pocket lightly with cooking spray and sprinkle with garlic powder. Bake in oven for 16 to 18 minutes until golden brown on the outside but not hard and crispy.
Nutrition Analysis per serving: 360 calories, 16 g fat, 14 g protein, 40 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 790 mg sodium.
Homemade Chicken Nuggets
Makes 4 servings
- 1 lb. chicken breasts, boneless, skinless, cut into 1 inch pieces
- 1 egg
- 1 cup breadcrumbs
- ¼ cup parmesan cheese, grated
- ½ tsp. paprika
- ½ tsp. garlic powder
- ¼ tsp. salt
- ⅛ tsp. pepper
- Cooking spray
Heat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a cookie sheet with foil.
Sprinkle chicken pieces with salt and pepper. Lightly beat the egg in a shallow bowl, set aside. In another shallow bowl mix together the breadcrumbs, cheese, paprika and garlic powder with a fork. Dip the chicken pieces into the egg mixture and roll in bread crumb mixture to coat evenly. Place on cookie sheet.
Bake nine minutes then turn nuggets over. Bake about eight minutes longer or until coating is light golden brown and chicken is no longer pink in the center.