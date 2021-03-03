Casey Sommerville: How to handle picky eaters

If you’re like most parents, you worry about whether your child is getting the right nutrition. And if your child is like most children, he or she can be a picky eater.

Know that many children go through picky eating phases as they explore their independence. If your child refuses to eat something one time, try again later or prepare it in a different form. Remember that parents prepare meals, but children decide how much they want to eat. At each meal, offer at least one food that you know your child will eat along with one food you are unsure they will like. That is the best way to expose your child to new foods.

Other tips to avoid picky eaters:

Keep mealtimes pleasant. Drawing attention to the fact that your child is not eating something may exacerbate the issue. Avoid forcing or pressuring your child to eat something. Praise good behavior at mealtimes and be sure to offer any positive thoughts you have about the meal.

Avoid distraction. Eat at the table as a family. Put away phones and toys and turn of the TV. Use this time to catch up on everyone’s day.