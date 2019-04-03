People often ask me, “Are eggs healthy?”
They ask this because concerns about cholesterol in the 1970s resulted in many people cutting back on their intake of eggs. Research at that time looked primarily at the amount of cholesterol in eggs. The latest research however sheds light on the value of eggs and the benefits of eating eggs as part of an overall healthy diet.
If you do not know by now, eggs’ bad reputation for high cholesterol has been replaced by the science which shows that saturated and trans fats can raise LDL blood cholesterol more than cholesterol from eggs. Research revealed that cholesterol in food has less of an effect on total cholesterol and LDL than do all fats in the diet. Saturated and trans fats raise LDL and can lower HDL; these changes may lead to plaque in the arteries and heart disease. Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2015 removed cholesterol recommendation of 300 mg per day. Now we focus on healthy diets and avoiding saturated and trans fat.
What nutrition is in an egg? Eggs are an inexpensive, high quality, nutritious, easily digestible source of protein. One egg typically contains about 70 calories and 6 to 7 grams of protein.
Eggs contain lutein and zeaxanthin: carotenoids which support eye function. They act as antioxidants which decrease damage to the eyes. Eggs also contain choline which improves memory and nervous system functions. Eggs contain folate, B12 and riboflavin as well as vitamins A, D and K. Eggs eaten in moderation as part of a balanced diet are healthy. Egg recommendations may vary. Some research recommends one egg daily. That is because some people are sensitive to two or more eggs daily as their LDL cholesterol increases when they eat more than one egg per day.
It’s what we eat with the eggs that may be the problem. Eggs are often accompanied by high fat sausage or bacon and cheese. Sometimes we eat eggs with buttered toast. These foods are high in saturated fat which increases risk for heart disease. People who eat butter, bacon, cheese and other foods high in high saturated fats are at risk for plaque build-up in the arteries.
What is important is a well-balanced, heart-healthy diet. You may wish to evaluate your diet for saturated fat and trans fat. Are you eating animal products like bacon and sausage and high-fat dairy? Could you find value in eating lean ham or low-fat dairy? Could you use a canola oil or olive oil-based margarine in place of butter?
For egg safety:
- Cook eggs thoroughly before eating them.
- Store eggs in original carton in the refrigerator,
- Wash hands after handling raw eggs.
- Check eggs to make sure they are not cracked or broken when you buy them
- Consume eggs within 3 weeks of bringing them home from the store.
Roasted tomato & asparagus crustless quiche
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 8 ounces asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 4 ounces cherry tomatoes or grape tomatoes, halved
- Cooking spray
- 2 cups refrigerated or frozen egg product, thawed, or 8 eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 cup fat-free cottage cheese
- ¼ cup finely chopped red onion
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary
- ¼ teaspoon ground pepper
- ¼ cup finely grated Asiago cheese (1 ounce)
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Arrange asparagus and tomatoes, cut sides up, in a single layer in a 15x10-inch baking pan. Coat vegetables with cooking spray. Roast, uncovered, for 10 to 12 minutes or until browned and tomatoes are soft. Set aside and let cool.
Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees F. Combine egg, cottage cheese, onion, flour, rosemary, and pepper in a large mixing bowl. Stir in the asparagus and tomatoes.
Coat a 9-inch deep dish pie plate with cooking spray. Pour egg mixture into the prepared pie plate. Bake, uncovered, about 40 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Sprinkle with cheese. Serve immediately.
Nutrition information: Per serving (serving size: ¼ quiche): 157 calories; 2 g fat (2 g sat); 11 g carbohydrates; 21 g protein; 10 mg cholesterol; 3 g sugars; 537 mg sodium
Recipe from: Eating Well
Salsa scrambled eggs
Ingredients
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tablespoon shredded Jack cheese
- 1 tablespoon fresh salsa
- 2 corn tortillas, warmed
- 1 teaspoon fresh cilantro
Directions
Beat eggs in a bowl. Coat a small nonstick skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Add the eggs and cook, stirring, until almost firm; stir in cheese and salsa. Spoon onto tortillas and top with cilantro.
To warm tortillas, wrap in barely damp paper towels and microwave on High for 30 to 45 seconds or wrap in foil and bake at 300°F until steaming, 5 to 10 minutes
Nutrition information: Per serving (serving size: 2 tacos): 279 calories; 13 g fat (5 g sat); 23 g carbohydrates; 17 g protein; 319 mg sodium
Recipe from: Eating Well
