The Whole Grains Council has named September “National Rice Month and Wild Rice Month.”
Eating whole grains may reduce the risk of certain chronic disease by adding fiber to your diet. Research shows that higher dietary fiber intake may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and cancer. The recommended amount of fiber per day is about 38 g for men and 25 g for women. Dietary fiber is the non-digestible carbohydrate found in foods which makes its way through the digestive tract, taking fat along with it. You may wish to enrich your next delicious meal with fiber in the form of whole grain rice: brown, black or red.
Most people are familiar with white rice, but new rice varieties are developed often and there are currently more than 40,000 different varieties of rice. Only a few are commercially marketed and sold.
Rice is classed by size and texture. Long grain brown rice has long, slender kernels. When cooked, the grains tend to separate and have a light texture. Medium grain brown rice is shorter and wider than long grain rice. When cooked, the grain tends to cling more than long grain rice. Short grain brown rice has short, wide kernels and when cooked the kernels cling together. Himalayan red rice, from India, is a long grain rice with a reddish bran layer and when cooked, tastes nutty. Purple Thai rice has a red-blue color and tastes sweet. Chinese black rice is a medium grain rice that has a purple color but inside the kernel is white. Wild rice is the whole grain seed from an aquatic grass which can also enrich any meal. White rice is simply brown rice that was milled to remove the bran and germ.
The nutrient value of brown rice provides about 100 calories per half-cup serving. Brown rice provides fiber, B vitamins and the minerals iron, manganese and magnesium. The nutritional value of whole grain rice brown, red or black rice surpasses that of white rice due to the nutrients within the bran, germ, and endosperm which contain vitamins, minerals and fiber. The fiber content of one cup of cooked white rice is 0.6 grams and the fiber content of one cup of cooked brown rice is 3.5 grams. Rice is considered one of the least allergenic of whole grains, being gluten-free.
Preparation: Rice can swell to three times its original weight. When cooking brown rice, the recipe usually calls for 1 cup of brown rice to two cups of liquid, either water or broth. Use a 2 or 3 quart pan with a tight-fitting lid. Keep the lid on the pot during cooking. Heat to boiling and reduce heat, cover and then simmer for 45-50 minutes until the rice is tender and liquid is absorbed. This will yield 3-4 cups of rice. Red rice varieties may take only 20 minutes to cook. Check instructions for cooking times. Don’t stir rice while cooking unless you are making sticky rice. Quick cooking rice can be found partially or completely pre-cooked. Precooked rice is prepared by warming in the microwave or heating for a few minutes.
Storage: Cooked rice can be stored in the refrigerator for 3-4 days. Uncooked brown rice can be stored at room temperature for up to six months. The fatty acids in the brown rice may go rancid after six months. White rice will not go rancid as the fatty acids have been removed. White rice will store for up to ten years at stable temperature.
Adding rice to meals can be very economical especially if rice is purchased in bulk. Red and brown rice varieties can be combined in one dish to add variety of taste and texture. Brown, red, or black rice can be added to soups, stews, or stir-fries.
Enjoy these recipes to celebrate National Rice Month:
Brown rice pilaf
Serves: 8
Ingredients
- 1⅛ cup brown rice or Wehani rice, rinsed and drained
- 2 cups water
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- ¾ teaspoon saffron threads or ground turmeric
- ½ teaspoon grated orange zest
- 3 tablespoons fresh orange juice
- 1½ tablespoon canola oil or pistachio oil
- ¼ cup chopped pistachio nuts
- ¼ cup dried apricots, chopped
Directions
In a saucepan over high heat, combine rice, water, ¼ teaspoon salt and the saffron. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer until water is absorbed and rice is tender, approximately 45 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and keep warm. In a small bowl, combine orange zest and juice, pistachio oil, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Whisk to blend. Pour orange mixture over the warm rice. Add the nuts and apricots and toss gently to mix and coat. Serve immediately.
Nutrition facts: Per serving: calories: 156; total fat 5 g; protein 3 g; carb 25g; fiber 2 g; sodium 221mg.
Recipe from: The New Mayo Clinic Cookbook
Tex-Mex rice bowl
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 1 (8.8 oz.) pouch precooked brown rice (like Uncle Ben’s)
- 8 ounces ground sirloin
- ¼ cup water
- 1½ tablespoons 40% less sodium taco seasoning
- ½ cup frozen whole-kernel corn
- 1 (15 oz.) can organic black beans rinsed and drained
- 1 cup fresh pico de gallo
- 1 jalapeno pepper minced
- 4 teaspoons chopped fresh cilantro
Directions
Heat brown rice according to package directions.
Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef and cook 3 minutes or until done, stirring to crumble. Stir in ¼ cup water and taco seasoning, bring to a simmer. Stir in corn and beans; cook 1 minute. Stir in rice. Top with pico de gallo and minced jalapeno. Sprinkle with cilantro.
Nutrition facts: Per serving: calories 306; fat 7.6 g, saturated fat 2.5 g, protein 18 g, carbohydrates 44 g, fiber 4.3 g, sodium 50 mg
Recipe from: Cooking Light
