This story begins with a chocolate torte recipe that was clipped out of the La Crosse Tribune decades ago. My mother discovered this recipe in the paper, I suspect more than 20 years ago. When she brought it to a family gathering it was all the rage. Both of her sisters begged her for the recipe. She just told them that it was a secret, and never gave it to them.
My mother is a stellar baker, and she would often have me help her make fudge, cookies and the like. One days she decided it was time to let me in on the secret. The whole recipe is only four ingredients. I was sworn to secrecy. The recipe was too simple. If people knew how easy it was, her reputation would be ruined!
I used this secret recipe several times because it was so easy to make and always elicited a reaction from people. One day I make it for my future wife. She happens to have a bit of a sweet tooth so, naturally, she was a huge fan. At some point she asked me for the recipe. Of course, giving it to her would be betraying my mother’s secret.
The things we do for love. I obviously gave her the recipe. There is a distinct possibility it is the reason she agreed to marry me. Once I gave the recipe to one person, I started giving it to everyone.
This recipe was originally posted in the La Crosse Tribune by John Haverty, formerly the executive chef at St. Francis Hospital. I’ve had the honor of working with John as his sous chef at Western Technical College. Now I am the executive chef at Gundersen Health System, and it seems like a good time to betray my mother’s “secret recipe” once more.
Linda Hilton’s super-secret chocolate truffle torte recipe
Serves: 16
Ingredients
- ½ package of Oreo cookies, crushed into crumbs
- 1 tablespoon melted butter
- 12 oz. bag of semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
Directions
Melt the butter and pour it over the Oreo crumbs. Mix them together and press into a 12-inch fluted torte pan with a false bottom.
Melt the chocolate chips and whipping cream together in a microwave for about 1 minute at a time until they mix together smoothly. Pour mixture over the Oreo crumbs crust and let sit overnight.
This torte recipe has many great ways to make it dazzle. Try adding a teaspoon of mint extract to the chocolate chip and whipping cream mix, add a white chocolate drizzle or top with fresh strawberries. One nice pairing with this torte is a raspberry port wine sauce.
Raspberry port wine sauce
Ingredients
- 1 cup raspberries
- ¼ cup good port wine (I personally use Dow’s Fine Tawny Port)
- ½ cup white sugar
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
Directions
Cook everything together until you can break up the raspberries with a wooden spoon and it thickens into a syrup consistency. This can be served with many desserts including as a nice topping for ice cream.
