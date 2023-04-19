Asparagus is a perennial flowering plant which came to North America from Europe hundreds of years ago. However, it’s history dates it back to ancient Egypt where it can be found on the walls of tombs. It originally grew wild along riverbanks or the seashore — preferring a soil too salty for other plants.

The world’s top producers of asparagus include China, Peru and Germany. Most of the asparagus grown in the United States comes from 3 states — California, Washington, and Michigan. Asparagus can take up to three years to go from seed to its edible form. Asparagus is harvested in the spring and will continue to produce yearly for about 15 years. Under perfect growing conditions asparagus can grow 10 inches in 24 hours! Green is the most common type of asparagus, but white and purple have gained popularity. The white variety is picked before the spear breaks through the soil — not ever seeing the sun! The price of white asparagus will be more than green since it is only available for a few weeks. Purple asparagus will lose it color when cooked. The main difference between colors are taste and texture. The nutritional value of all 3 colors of asparagus is virtually the same.

Asparagus can be part of a well-balanced diet. It is low in fat and calories. A half cup or 5 spears cooked contains only 20 calories and many nutrients with the main ones being vitamin K and folate. People on blood thinners may need to be cautious about their vitamin K intake and should talk to their doctors first to learn how they could include asparagus into their diets.

After having asparagus, some people notice their urine might have a funky smell. Asparagus is the only food to contain asparagusic acid. Through digestion, this acid gets broken down to sulfur containing products. The sulfur containing compounds are eliminated in your urine and give your urine the distinct odor. An interesting fact is not everyone can smell it and scientists are not completely sure why this is. But just because it can change your urine’s odor does not mean you should stop eating it. There are many health benefits to including asparagus in your diet! Try one of the recipes below this spring to incorporate asparagus into your meals.

Penne with tomatoes, asparagus and goat cheese

Mayo Clinic Staff: Serves 2

⅓

pound whole-wheat penne pasta

1 cup chopped asparagus, 1-inch pieces

1 tablespoon water

½ cup halved cherry tomatoes

¼ cup chopped fresh basil, plus whole leaves for garnish

1 tablespoon minced garlic

⅛

teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 ounces goat cheese

Directions: Fill a large pot ¾ full of water and bring to boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the package directions. Drain the pasta. While the pasta is cooking, put the asparagus and water in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat the asparagus on high power until tender-crisp, about 3 minutes. In a bowl, combine the cherry tomatoes, basil, garlic and pepper. Add the asparagus, pasta and goat cheese and toss until well mixed. Place in the refrigerator for at least 20 minutes to cool.

Divide the pasta between the plates. Garnish with fresh basil leaves and serve.

Per serving (2 cups): Calories 392, Fat 8 g, Saturated fat 4 g, Sodium 150 mg, Carbohydrates 65 g, Fiber 10 g, Protein 17 g

Asparagus with hazelnut gremolata

Mayo Clinic Staff: Serves 4

1 pound asparagus, tough ends removed, then peeled if skin is thick

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf (Italian) parsley, plus sprigs for garnish

1 tablespoon finely chopped toasted hazelnuts (filberts)

¼ teaspoon finely grated lemon zest, plus extra for garnish

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon salt

Directions: In a large pot fitted with a steamer basket, bring about 1 inch water to a boil. Add the asparagus, cover, and steam until tender-crisp, about 4 minutes. Remove from the pot. In a large bowl, combine the asparagus, garlic, chopped parsley, hazelnuts, ¼ teaspoon lemon zest, lemon juice, olive oil and salt. Toss well to mix and coat. Arrange the asparagus neatly on a serving platter and garnish with parsley sprigs and lemon zest. Serve immediately.

Per serving (¾ cup): Calories 50, Fat 2 g, Saturated fat 0 g, Sodium 148, Carbohydrates 5 g, Fiber 3 g, Protein 3 g