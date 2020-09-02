Christi Justus: Beginner’s guide to cruciferous vegetables

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kale, arugula and Brussels sprouts are delicious cruciferous vegetables that pack a nutritious punch and are readily available at grocers and farmers markets.

Cruciferous veggies are a diverse group that includes broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, kale, bok choy, arugula, Brussels sprouts, collards, watercress and radishes. The name “cruciferous” is an informal classification for members of the mustard family and comes from the Latin Cruciferae meaning “cross bearing” because the four petals resemble a cross.

While these veggies grow in all different colors, shapes and sizes, they share several nutritional benefits. Most cruciferous vegetables are rich in vitamins and minerals such as folate and vitamin K. Dark greens are also a source of vitamins A and C and contain phytonutrients-plant based compounds that may help lower inflammation and reduce the risk of developing cancer. Cruciferous vegetables are also rich in fiber and low in calories, a combination that will help you feel full and satisfied without overeating

It doesn’t take much to reap the benefits! Adults need at least 2½ cups of vegetables a day. One cup of raw and cooked vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower and Brussel sprouts is equivalent to a 1 cup vegetable serving. Two cups of leafy raw vegetables such as kale and bok choy are the equivalent of a 1 cup vegetable serving.