Christi Justus: Beginner’s guide to cruciferous vegetables

Kale, arugula and Brussels sprouts are delicious cruciferous vegetables that pack a nutritious punch and are readily available at grocers and farmers markets.
Cruciferous veggies are a diverse group that includes broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, kale, bok choy, arugula, Brussels sprouts, collards, watercress and radishes. The name “cruciferous” is an informal classification for members of the mustard family and comes from the Latin Cruciferae meaning “cross bearing” because the four petals resemble a cross.
While these veggies grow in all different colors, shapes and sizes, they share several nutritional benefits. Most cruciferous vegetables are rich in vitamins and minerals such as folate and vitamin K. Dark greens are also a source of vitamins A and C and contain phytonutrients-plant based compounds that may help lower inflammation and reduce the risk of developing cancer. Cruciferous vegetables are also rich in fiber and low in calories, a combination that will help you feel full and satisfied without overeating
It doesn’t take much to reap the benefits! Adults need at least 2½ cups of vegetables a day. One cup of raw and cooked vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower and Brussel sprouts is equivalent to a 1 cup vegetable serving. Two cups of leafy raw vegetables such as kale and bok choy are the equivalent of a 1 cup vegetable serving.
Ready to add more cruciferous veggies to your diet? These tips will make packing in your vitamins and minerals easy and enjoyable.
Cauliflower
This versatile veggie is delicious in many ways beyond steaming. Try roasting florets to release its pleasant flavor. When pureed, it is a great substitute for cream sauce. Other creative cauliflower options? Mash into a pizza crust, grate it into a substitute for rice or pickle it for a low calorie, salty and crunchy snack.
Brussels sprouts
Brussels sprouts practically beg to be in the oven. For a melt in your mouth side, roast and toss with something sweet such as dried fruit or maple syrup, as well as something savory-anything from Parmesan cheese to sliced olives.
Kale
The almighty kale is a wonderful green for salads. Remove the tough stem, slice into thin ribbons and toss with toppings, dressing and all. Best of all, this hearty green will not wilt for days, making it a great option for packing ahead. To balance the bitter bite, pair it with something sweet such as roasted carrots, diced apple or dried fruit. Kale is also a great addition to smoothies and can even be baked into crisp chips.
Adapted from www.eatright.org:
Mike’s Sicilian Cauliflower Recipe
Serves 9
2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
2 garlic gloves, minced
2 cups Vidalia onions, diced
1 lb. can low sodium crushed tomatoes
1 cup low sodium vegetable broth
1 large head of cauliflower, broken into florets
1 lb. ground beef, 85% lean
1 Tbsp. fresh thyme
1 Tbsp. fresh basil
¼ cup Parmesan cheese
In a large saucepan over medium heat, cook olive oil and garlic for one to two minutes. Add onions and cook until translucent. Add crushed tomatoes, vegetable broth, and cauliflower florets. Stir thoroughly and bring to a boil then simmer for 20 to 30 minutes. In a separate pan, brown ground beef, drain fat and set aside. Once cauliflower is ready, add browned ground beef and fresh herbs. Stir and simmer for another 15 minutes. Scoop one serving into individual bowls and top with Parmesan cheese
Nutrition analysis per serving: 150 calories, 6 g fat, 280 mg sodium, 11 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 14 g protein
Fish tacos with salsa recipe
Serves 4
- 12 oz. white fish fillet
- ¼ tsp. sea salt
- ¼ tsp. black pepper
- 1 cup prepared salsa
- ½ cup frozen corn, thawed
- 12 corn tortillas
- 2 cups shredded/chopped vegetables (cabbage, kale, carrots, Brussels sprouts and broccoli work well)
- 1 avocado, sliced
- ¼ cup fresh lime juice
Preheat broiler. Mist fish with cooking spray, season with salt and pepper and place on a foil lined baking sheet. Broil fish for about 8 minutes until its internal temperature reaches 145 degrees F. Cut cooked fish into strips. Mix salsa with corn. Served cooked fish in tortillas topped with corn salsa, veggies and avocado. Drizzle with lime juice.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 390 calories, 11 g fat, 380 mg sodium, 54 g carbohydrate, 9 g fiber, 23 g protein
Christi Justus is a Gundersen Health System registered dietitian
