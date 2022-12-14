Christi Justus: Did the COVID-19 pandemic change our eating habits?

If the past two years felt out of the ordinary, you are not alone. One of the biggest changes experienced by many throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been transformed eating habits and relationships with food. At the start of the pandemic, some people began preparing meals at home, whereas others relied on takeout or delivery. Sudden disruptions to the daily routine were being navigated for the first time, such as spending more time at home, having a limited food budget or transitioning to working at home instead of an office. Making such drastic changes often resulted in weight gain or weight loss for many people.

What healthy eating lessons can we gleam from the pandemic?

Registered dietitians recommend proactive planning as one of the keys to healthy eating. Planning meals for the week takes the guesswork out of creating menus and can help stretch your food budget with fewer trips to the grocery store. A few additional tips are looking for healthy recipes online and buying in bulk whenever possible. Locally sourced foods often provide many essential nutrients with great flavors, and several items can be frozen for future use.

Avoid mindless eating throughout the day by planning out snacks and making healthy choices easily accessible. Be sure to choose options with protein, carbohydrates and healthy fats to help keep you full. It is not necessary to deprive yourself from any food groups; have a treat every now and then to avoid overindulgence.

The recipe featured below is a great kick-start to meal planning and continuing healthy eating habits into the new year!

Chicken Tetrazzini recipe

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients

3 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

1 pound cooked egg noodles

8 ounces sliced mushrooms

¼ cup unsalted butter

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

2 cups 1% milk

1 ½ cups low sodium chicken broth

¼ cup dry white wine

¼ cup parmesan cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare the first 3 ingredients: Cook and shred the chicken, cook the noodles and sauté the mushrooms in a small amount of olive oil for 3-5 minutes until soft. Mix chicken, noodles and mushrooms in a greased 9x13 pan.

Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add flour and whisk until combined. Cook for one more minute. Slowly add milk and broth, adding a little bit at a time, whisking after each addition until the sauce is smooth and thick. Season with salt and pepper to taste and add the white wine. Add more seasoning or broth to thin if the sauce is too thick.

Pour the sauce over the mushrooms, noodles and chicken in the 9x13 pan. Sprinkle parmesan over the top. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes; remove foil and broil for 3-5 minutes to brown the top.

Nutrition information (per serving): 470 calories, 13 g fat, 36 g protein, 47 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 140 mg sodium