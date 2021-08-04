Christi Justus: Food safety with game meats

Hunting season will soon be approaching for much of the Midwest, a popular area for eating game meats like venison, elk, duck or goose. Game meats are nutritious and often lower in fat than domestic meats. A 3.5-ounce portion (before cooking) of game meat provides about half of the daily protein requirements for adults and 130-150 calories. Game meats are usually slightly lower in total fat but higher in polyunsaturated fats (heart-healthy) than grain-fed animals.
Wild game needs to be handled carefully to reduce the risk of foodborne illness. When wild game reaches your kitchen, refrigerate it and use it within 2-3 days. To freeze it for longer-term storage, use freezer wrap or freezer-grade plastic bags. It may be best to divide the meat into meal-sized quantities and press air out of the packages prior to sealing. Label packages with contents and date and use within 12 months for best quality.
When it is time to prepare the wild game, handle it safely to avoid cross contamination. Use refrigerator-thawed meat within 1-2 days. Use microwaved thawed meat immediately. Cook game meats to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit to reduce the risk of foodborne illness.
Big game animals usually exercise more than domestic animals so the meat may be drier and less tender. Consider using moist heat methods such as braising or simmering in a small amount of liquid in a covered pot. Chops and steaks which are more tender may be pan-fried or broiled.
Game meats often have a distinctive flavor. Some people prefer to trim the fat to reduce the “gamey” flavor. Added spices and marinades also help.
Chuckwagon Chili
Makes 4 servings 1 tsp. oil
½ lb. ground venison
1 large green pepper, chopped
1 onion chopped
1 tsp. garlic powder
4 cup cooked kidney beans
16 oz. can diced tomatoes
3 cup water
1 Tbsp. cornmeal
1 Tbsp. chili powder
1 tsp. dried oregano
1 tsp. cumin
In a large pot, cook venison in oil. Drain fat. Add peppers, onions and garlic. Continue cooking for 3-5 minutes. Add remaining ingredients. Simmer uncovered on low heat for at least one hour to blend flavors. Stir occasionally until thick.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 370 calories, 10 g fat, 20 g carbohydrate, 21 g protein, 525 mg sodium.
Savory Duck Stew
Makes 6 servings
2 tsp. canola oil
1 lb. boneless duck breasts, skinned and cut in 1-inch pieces
1 cup chopped celery
1 cup chopped carrot
1 cup chopped onion
1 ½ tsp. minced garlic
1 cup low sodium chicken broth
2 (15 oz.) cans great northern beans, rinsed and drained
14.5 oz can diced tomatoes
In a large pot, heat oil and add duck. Cook 7 minutes until browned. Add celery, carrots, onion and garlic, and saute for 7 minutes. Add broth, beans and tomatoes. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 275 calories, 6 g fat, 26 g carbohydrate, 22 g protein, 650 mg sodium.
Christi Justus is a Registered Dietitian at Gundersen Health System