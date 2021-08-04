Christi Justus: Food safety with game meats

Hunting season will soon be approaching for much of the Midwest, a popular area for eating game meats like venison, elk, duck or goose. Game meats are nutritious and often lower in fat than domestic meats. A 3.5-ounce portion (before cooking) of game meat provides about half of the daily protein requirements for adults and 130-150 calories. Game meats are usually slightly lower in total fat but higher in polyunsaturated fats (heart-healthy) than grain-fed animals.

Wild game needs to be handled carefully to reduce the risk of foodborne illness. When wild game reaches your kitchen, refrigerate it and use it within 2-3 days. To freeze it for longer-term storage, use freezer wrap or freezer-grade plastic bags. It may be best to divide the meat into meal-sized quantities and press air out of the packages prior to sealing. Label packages with contents and date and use within 12 months for best quality.

When it is time to prepare the wild game, handle it safely to avoid cross contamination. Use refrigerator-thawed meat within 1-2 days. Use microwaved thawed meat immediately. Cook game meats to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit to reduce the risk of foodborne illness.