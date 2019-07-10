From traditional favorites like hot dogs to side dishes and desserts, grilling is a great way to add flavor to all types of foods. Here are a few healthy grilling tips:
Before the big cookout
Clean your grill by scrubbing it with hot, soapy water. When you’re ready to cook, allow the grill to heat up sufficiently to eliminate potential bacteria problems.
Make sure you have the right tools. Relying on color alone does not ensure the doneness of meat, poultry and fish. A food thermometer can ensure food has been cooked to a safe internal temperature.
Remember to pack extra plates and utensils. It is important to separate: one set for raw meat, poultry and seafood; and another for cooked and ready-to-eat foods. The same rule of separation applies when marinating foods. Do not use the same brush to baste raw meat as you do for cooked foods, as doing so can contaminate the cooked foods and result in food poisoning.
Setting the menu
Once you’re equipped for a safe cookout, think beyond the traditional barbecue favorites with these healthy tips:
Go lean by grilling up a marinated Portobello or turkey burger. Ground turkey breast can be as lean as 99 percent fat free. Add cilantro, shallots or chili sauce to spice things up. Or mix in feta cheese, Kalamata olives, oregano and pepper, and serve on a pita for a Greek-style burger. Just remember to use a food thermometer to ensure ground turkey reaches a safe internal temperature of 165 degrees.
Add nutrition to your meal with vegetables cooked right on the grill.
Baste vegetables such as red peppers, corn, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms or onions, season with herbs and place on a hot grill until they are tender and brown.
Don’t forget dessert. Grill fruit kabobs, pineapple slices or peaches on low heat until the fruit is hot and slightly golden for a tasty and nutritious dessert. Grill watermelon cubes or slices for 30 seconds on each side to bring out unique flavors.
Red wine marinade
Makes: 2 servings
Ingredients
- 1 cup red wine
- 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 3 Tbsp. thinly sliced shallots
- ¼ tsp. peppercorns, crushed
Directions
Combine red wine, red wine vinegar, shallots and crushed peppercorns. Use to marinate beef, chicken or fish. Marinate for 2 hours in the refrigerator. Drain and discard marinade when ready to grill.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: 95 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g protein, 5 g carbohydrates, 0 g fiber, 8 mg sodium.
Grilled fruit kebabs
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 cup pineapple cubes
- 1 cup strawberries, cut in half
- 1 cup watermelon cubes
- 1 cup cantaloupe cubes
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 1 Tbsp. vanilla
- ¼ tsp. cinnamon
Directions
Preheat grill to medium high. Thread fruit evenly onto skewers. Combine honey, vanilla and cinnamon and baste on fruit. Cook for 3-4 minutes per side until you see grill marks.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: 80 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g protein, 20 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 10 mg sodium.
If you would like more information about nutrition and healthy eating, please call Gundersen Nutrition Therapy at (608) 775-3447 or go to gundersenhealth.org/nutrition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.