Taco Zucchini Boats

4-5 medium zucchini, sliced in half lengthwise

2 T olive oil

¾ c chopped onion

1 pound lean ground turkey

2 t minced garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

1 T chili powder

½ c tomato sauce

½ c low sodium chicken broth

¾ c black beans

3 T cilantro

1 T lime juice

1 ¼ c shredded Mexican cheese

2 medium Roma tomatoes

Preparation: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Scoop out center of zucchini to make boats. Place in baking dish. Brush with 1 T olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Roast for 20 minutes until tender. Remove from oven.

In a skillet over medium heat, heat remaining olive oil. Add onion and cook for 2 minutes. Add ground turkey and garlic and brown, stirring until cooked thoroughly. Add chili powder. Stir in tomato sauce, broth and beans. Simmer uncovered 5 minutes. Stir in cilantro and lime juice. Spoon the mix into zucchini boats. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake 5 minutes. Remove from oven. Sprinkle with Roma tomatoes. Serve immediately. Can serve with hot sauce or sour cream as desired. Makes 5 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 390 calories, 22g fat, 20g carbohydrates, 30g protein, 440mg sodium.