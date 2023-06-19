Summer is definitely my favorite season. One of the biggest reasons why is because of all the delicious seasonal food available. I love to wander at farmers markets and see all the fresh, colorful produce. There is nothing better than a home-grown tomato or sweet corn bursting with flavor. I enjoy making meals that don’t necessarily require much time to prepare. If you are busy getting your family to summer activities, pick recipes that can easily be made and packed ahead of time. Also, summer cooking doesn’t have to require turning on the stove or oven and heating up the house. We utilize our outdoor grill more in the summer months.
Summertime meals can be so nutritious and tasty!
When Mrs. Franke’s first graders at Viking Elementary in Holmen were asked what their favorite summer treats are, they contributed the following:
Here are two recipes to try that incorporate seasonal produce. The first can be used as a side dish, or chicken can be added to make it a main dish. With just six ingredients and a prep time of 5-10 minutes, it can fit into any busy schedule. The second recipe is a new idea for using up a plentiful zucchini crop, and it can be grilled or baked in the oven. It is a lower carbohydrate alternative and fulfills your daily quota of veggie servings.
Christi Justus is a Gundersen Health System registered dietitian.