Zucchini is some of the summer’s most popular produce. Why? Because it’s easy to grow in moderate climates, it’s versatile, very affordable in season and readily available at grocery stores, farmers’ markets and from friends who garden.
Who doesn’t love a good ratatouille stew, bread or soufflé made with zucchini?
Zucchinis range from light to dark green with some hybrids in yellow and orange. They are often confused with cucumbers, which are usually eaten raw.
Although zucchini can be eaten raw, it is more commonly eaten cooked — peeled or unpeeled.
It is popular to grill, steam, boil, bake or fry zucchini. Fun fact: the current world record for longest zucchini is 2.52 meters (99 inches)!
Zucchini noodles — or “zoodles” — are zucchini cut into thin strips or spirals, and have gained popularity lately as a low-carbohydrate alternative to noodles.
To prepare zoodles, simply spiralize your zucchini (you’ll need a special tool available online or at many big box stores and kitchen specialty stores) or cut them into strips and boil for about a minute.
Larger zucchini chunks need to be boiled a bit longer (three to five minutes, until tender when a fork is inserted).
Zucchini “boats” (see recipe below) have gained popularity as well, stuffed with rice, meat, onions or tomatoes.
There are an abundance of recipes using zucchini in cookbooks and online. Here are two great recipes to try.
Zucchini spaghetti
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
1 lb. lean ground beef
1 tsp. black pepper
1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce
1 (14.5 oz.) can whole peeled tomatoes
¼ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon dried basil
½ teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
¼ teaspoon ground thyme
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 (6 oz.) can tomato paste
3 medium zucchinis, cut in long strands
Directions
Brown beef and black pepper in a large skillet over medium high heat. Drain and discard grease.
Mix tomato sauce, tomatoes, salt, basil, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, thyme and red pepper flakes into ground beef until warmed and stir in tomato paste.
Mix zucchini strands into sauce. Simmer over medium-low heat until zucchini is tender, about 10 minutes. Divide and serve.
Nutrition information: Per serving: 230 calories, 5 g fat, 22 g carbohydrate, 7 g fiber, 27 g protein, 480 mg sodium
Zucchini boats
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
2 medium zucchinis
¾ lb. lean ground turkey
1 small chopped onion
½ cup chopped fresh mushrooms
½ cup chopped sweet red pepper
½ cup chopped green pepper
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided
2 tablespoon ketchup
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Trim ends off zucchini. Cut zucchini in half lengthwise and scoop out pulp. Chop pulp into bite-size pieces.
Brown ground turkey, chopped zucchini pulp, onion, mushrooms and peppers in a large skillet over medium heat. Drain. Remove from heat. Add ½ cup cheese and ketchup. Mix well. Spoon into the zucchini shells. Place in a greased 13x9 pan. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake uncovered for 25-30 minutes, until zucchini is tender.
Nutrition information: Per serving: 310 calories, 15 g fat, 10 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 24 g protein, 335 mg sodium
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.