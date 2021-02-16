Christopher Hilton: Making the perfect cookie

They say that good writers borrow from other writers and that great writers steal from them outright. This same theory applies to my world of cooking. Almost every combination of food has been tried, so what makes a great recipe isn’t coming up with something completely original. The difference between a frozen pizza and one fresh from the oven of Uno Venti isn’t the ingredients. They both have flour and water in their dough, tomatoes and cheese on top. The difference is in the technique and mastery of each element that makes up the whole.

My personal recipe is the plutonic idea of itself -- the humble chocolate chip cookie. Growing up, I always made the Nestle Toll House recipe with my mom. I remember how hard it was to mix the dough by hand after adding the flour. I assumed it was the best version of the chocolate chip cookie.

Later, I found a near perfect chocolate chip cookie at Western Technical College. Like a great writer, I stole the recipe and set out to make it my own.