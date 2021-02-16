Christopher Hilton: Making the perfect cookie

They say that good writers borrow from other writers and that great writers steal from them outright. This same theory applies to my world of cooking. Almost every combination of food has been tried, so what makes a great recipe isn’t coming up with something completely original. The difference between a frozen pizza and one fresh from the oven of Uno Venti isn’t the ingredients. They both have flour and water in their dough, tomatoes and cheese on top. The difference is in the technique and mastery of each element that makes up the whole.
My personal recipe is the plutonic idea of itself -- the humble chocolate chip cookie. Growing up, I always made the Nestle Toll House recipe with my mom. I remember how hard it was to mix the dough by hand after adding the flour. I assumed it was the best version of the chocolate chip cookie.
Later, I found a near perfect chocolate chip cookie at Western Technical College. Like a great writer, I stole the recipe and set out to make it my own.
I researched to gain a better understanding of each step of the process and the role of each ingredient. Why use brown and white sugar? Why use baking powder and baking soda? After experimenting, some of my questions were answered. Brown sugar helps deepen the flavor and produces a craggily top. Baking powder has a balance of acid and base. The extra baking soda ignites acid in other ingredients and allows the dough to balloon during baking. The air inside the cookie is a bad insulator so the outside gets a bit crispy, but the inside stays soft. After many attempts, I discovered my personal favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe.
The Perfect Chocolate Chip Cookie
1 ⅓ cups shortening
1 ⅓ margarine
2 cups brown sugar
2 ⅓ cups white sugar
4 large eggs
1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. baking powder
1 ½ tsp. salt
6 ⅓ cups flour
21 ounces chocolate chips
Beat shortening and margarine together for three minutes, scrape the bowl well. Add sugars. Mix on low speed for 30 seconds. Continue to mix on high speed for five minutes. Add eggs and vanilla.
Mix on medium speed another 15 minutes until light and fluffy. Getting the sugar to dissolve into the dough is important to get a slight crispiness to the outside of the cookie. The water in the eggs gives the sugar something to dissolve into.
Mix flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt in a large bowl together with a wooden spoon. Add half of the dry ingredients and mix on a low speed on your stand mixer until incorporated. Add the rest of the dry ingredients and mix on low until incorporated. Once the dry ingredients are incorporated, mix for an additional two minutes on medium speed.
Add the chocolate chips and mix for about a minute until just incorporated evenly into the batter.
Scoop onto papered trays with a 1.5-oz. scoop and freeze.
Preheat your convection oven to 300 degrees. Place the cookies on a baking sheet with a piece of parchment. Bake for 10 to 11 minutes. The cookies won’t look quite done when you pull them out.
Allow to cool.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 300 calories, 10 g fat, 3 g protein, 53 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 240 mg sodium
Christopher Hilton it the Gundersen Health System executive chef