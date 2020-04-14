Christopher Hilton: What do I do with all this extra stuff I have?

Earlier in March, as I was driving home, I called my wife to find out what I should cook for dinner. She and the children had slight colds and asked if I would stop and pick up supplies for homemade chicken dumpling soup. This was around the time that anxiety surrounding the coronavirus disease 2019 began to rise.
At this point we had stocked up on a few essential items to make sure we were ready in case the family became ill. Looking at other shopping carts caused anxiety to sink in and I began to wonder if we were prepared. As I went around the store, it seemed prudent to grab extra supplies. I ended up buying what felt like a lot of rice and other items. Little did I know that my wife had also gone out and purchased extra staples as well, including rice! It looked like we needed to find ways to use rice.
As a chef at Gundersen Health System, I’ve had to adjust my routine of menu planning and ordering food. One food item I noticed lower in demand is bananas. It took me a couple of weeks to adjust the number of cases we brought in and now I find myself with a freezer full of overripe bananas. You know what they say: when life gives you overripe bananas, make banana bread!
I’ve included a couple of recipes that will help use overstocked items, like rice and bananas. For more recipe ideas, check out Gundersen’s recipe archive at www.gundersenhealth.org/health-wellness/eat/recipes.
Chicken and Mushroom Rice Soup
- 4 cups water
- ½ cup wild rice
- ½ cup crumbled bacon
- ¼ cup diced white onion
- 1 lb. sliced mushrooms
- 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 5 cups chicken stock
- ½ red bell pepper, diced
- 3 Tbsp. cooking sherry
- ½ cup white rice
- 8 oz. American cheese
- 1¼ cup half and half
Bring water and wild rice to a boil in a small pot. Reduce to a simmer for 45 minutes. Drain off excess water.
In a large pot, add bacon and onions. Cook until onions become translucent. Add mushrooms and sauté for five minutes on low. Add in stock, peppers, sherry, rice and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a simmer and cook for 20 to 30 minutes until rice is cooked.
Add in wild rice and remove from heat. Stir in half and half and American cheese, adding one slice at a time, until it is melted and combined.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 230 calories, 14 g fat, 14 g protein, 11 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 1270 mg sodium
Chef Chris’s Homemade Banana Bread
- 4 eggs
- 1⅓ cup brown sugar
- 1⅓ cup white sugar
- 3 overripe bananas
- ⅓ cup sour cream
- ½ Tbsp. vanilla extract
- ¾ cup sunflower oil
- 3 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. salt
- ½ Tbsp. cinnamon
- 2 tsp. baking soda
In a standing mixer, add eggs and sugars and beat for eight minutes until foamy. Add bananas and allow to mash in. Drizzle in the sunflower oil and add in sour cream. Sift flour, salt, cinnamon and baking soda together and add to the mix 1/3 at a time.
Coat a bread pan with cooking oil and sprinkle sugar on the inside. Add batter. Bake at 300 degrees for 25 minutes. Sprinkle sugar on top of bread and return to oven to bake an additional 15 minutes or until the internal temperature is more than 195 degrees.
Allow to cool for 20 minutes before removing from the pans.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 250 calories, 10 g fat, 4 g protein, 40 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 230 mg sodium
