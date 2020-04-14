Christopher Hilton: What do I do with all this extra stuff I have?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Earlier in March, as I was driving home, I called my wife to find out what I should cook for dinner. She and the children had slight colds and asked if I would stop and pick up supplies for homemade chicken dumpling soup. This was around the time that anxiety surrounding the coronavirus disease 2019 began to rise.

At this point we had stocked up on a few essential items to make sure we were ready in case the family became ill. Looking at other shopping carts caused anxiety to sink in and I began to wonder if we were prepared. As I went around the store, it seemed prudent to grab extra supplies. I ended up buying what felt like a lot of rice and other items. Little did I know that my wife had also gone out and purchased extra staples as well, including rice! It looked like we needed to find ways to use rice.

As a chef at Gundersen Health System, I’ve had to adjust my routine of menu planning and ordering food. One food item I noticed lower in demand is bananas. It took me a couple of weeks to adjust the number of cases we brought in and now I find myself with a freezer full of overripe bananas. You know what they say: when life gives you overripe bananas, make banana bread!