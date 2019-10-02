The October Harvest of the Month for the Coulee Region Farm2School program is apples.
For the sixth year in a row, Coulee Region Farm2School will be participating in the Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch! The Apple Crunch is a regional event to celebrate National Farm to School Month. At noon on Thursday, Oct. 10, schools, early care centers, hospitals, colleges, nonprofits and others will Crunch into locally sourced apples. Last year over 1.6 MILLION Crunchers participated in this fun event. Learn more about the Apple Crunch at https://www.cias.wisc.edu/applecrunch/
Warm cinnamon apples
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 4 large apples, sliced
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup or brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 tablespoon butter
Directions
In a large bowl, combine apples, syrup, cinnamon and nutmeg. In a medium saucepan, cook apple mixture, water and butter over medium heat, stirring occasionally, 8-10 minutes or until apples are tender.
Nutrition information: Per serving (½ cup): Calories 116, fat 2 g, saturated fat 1 g, sodium 19 mg, fiber 4 g, protein 0 g
Coulee Region Farm2School is a partnership between La Crosse County Health Department, Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare, Gundersen Health System, and the School Districts of Bangor, Holmen, La Crescent-Hokah, La Crosse, Onalaska and West Salem. Questions? Please contact Tiffany Lein, MPH, RDN, (608) 785-5657.
