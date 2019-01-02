The featured Harvest of the Month for the Coulee Region Farm2School program is cabbage. Cabbage will appear on the lunch menu of 19 elementary schools during the month of January. Farm2School helps children understand where their food comes from and how their food choices impact their bodies, the environment and their community.
This month’s recipe, oven-roasted cabbage, is a simple but tasty side dish! Cabbage will brown and develop a delicious nutty flavor — this recipe is a favorite at schools in the area. Find additional recipes and more information about Farm2School at www.laxf2s.org.
Savory roasted cabbage
Serves: 5 (½ cup per serving)
Ingredients
1 pound cabbage, roughly chopped with core removed
2 tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place cabbage in a large bowl. Add olive oil, salt and pepper; toss until evenly coated. Spread seasoned cabbage onto a sheet pan and place in oven for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally. When edges begin to brown, remove from oven and serve warm.
Coulee Region Farm2School is a partnership between La Crosse County Health Department, Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare, Gundersen Health System, and the School Districts of Bangor, Holmen, La Crescent-Hokah, La Crosse, Onalaska, and West Salem. Questions, please contact Tiffany Lein, MPH, RDN, (608) 785-5657.
