The August Harvest of the Month for the Coulee Region Farm2School Program is cucumbers. Did you know that the inner temperature of a cucumber can be up to 20˚F cooler than the outside air — cool as a cucumber! Cucumbers make a great addition to a summer picnic, try cucumbers dipped in hummus or add cucumbers to wraps or cold sandwiches. If you’re looking for a refreshing cucumber inspired summer salad- try this month’s featured recipe listed below.
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients
2 cups frozen sweet corn
1 cup fresh blueberries
1 cucumber, diced
¼ cup red onion, diced
¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped
Dressing
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon honey
½ teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon salt
Directions
Combine corn, blueberries, cucumber, red onion, cilantro and jalapeno in a bowl. Mix together dressing ingredients, pour over salad, toss and chill for 30 minutes. Enjoy!
