Coulee Region Farm2School’s Harvest of the Month – Winter Squash

The December Harvest of the Month for the Coulee Region Farm2School program is Winter Squash. There are over 15 different types of winter squash including: butternut, Delicata, Hubbard, acorn and spaghetti squash. Looking for an easy winter squash inspired dish this month? Try our featured recipe of the month – Butternut Squash Fries! Find additional recipes and more information about Farm2School at www.laxf2s.org.

Roasted Butternut Squash Fries

Serves 6

1 medium butternut squash

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. dried thyme or 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh thyme

1 tsp. dried rosemary or 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary

½ tsp. salt

Directions: Heat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly coat a baking sheet with olive oil. Peel skin from butternut squash and cut into even sticks, about ½ inch wide and 3 inches long. In a medium bowl, combine the squash, oil, thyme, rosemary, and salt; mix until the squash is evenly coated. Spread onto the baking sheet and roast for 15 minutes. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and shake to loosen the squash. Flip squash and place back in the oven and continue to roast for another 15 to 25 minutes or until golden brown.

Nutrition facts per ½ cup serving: 62 calories, 2 g fat, 168 mg sodium, 11 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 1 g protein

Coulee Region Farm2School is a partnership between La Crosse County Health Department, Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare, Gundersen Health System, and the School Districts of Bangor, Holmen, La Crescent-Hokah, La Crosse, Onalaska, and West Salem. Questions -- please contact Tiffany Lein, 608-785-5657 or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/lacrossecountyhealthdepartment

