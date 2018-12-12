The December Harvest of the Month for the Coulee Region Farm2School program is winter squash. Farm2School sites will be featuring winter squash at least twice on their lunch menus during the month of December. Looking for an easy winter squash inspired dish this month? Try our featured recipe of the month: autumn roasted squash soup! Find additional recipes and more information about Farm2School at www.laxf2s.org.
Autumn roasted squash soup
Serves: 6 (1 cup per serving)
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 butternut squash (approx. 2 pounds) peeled and cubed (reserve seeds for roasting)*
- 1 medium onion, peeled and quartered
- 1 small head of garlic, peeled
- 1 medium tart apple, peeled and cubed*
- 4 cups chicken or vegetable broth
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
- ½ cup half-and-half
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly brush the surface of squash, onion, garlic and apple with the olive oil and place onto sheet pan. Roast for 30-45 minutes or until fork tender. Place all the roasted items into a large pot with the chicken broth, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer for 15-20 minutes. Meanwhile, rinse and dry squash seeds. Lightly spray with olive oil and a sprinkle of salt. Place on sheet pan and roast for 10-20 minutes, stirring every few minutes, until evenly brown. Once soup is done, purée with an immersion blender, food processor or blender. Stir in the half-and-half and serve. Garnish with roasted squash seeds.
