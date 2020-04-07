Coulee Region Farm2School’s Harvest of the Month – Carrots

The April Harvest of the Month for the Coulee Region Farm2School program is carrots. The Harvest of the Month Calendar for next school year is confirmed! Here is a sneak peek at some of the foods you will see during the 2020-21 school year: tomatoes, kale, cranberries, winter squash, cabbage, green beans, edamame and lettuce! For more information about Farm2School, check out laxf2s.org.
Rainbow Roasted Roots
Serves 10 (½ cup per serving)
- 1 pound carrots (scrubbed and sliced)
- 1 pound sweet potatoes (scrubbed and cubed)
- 1 pound potatoes (scrubbed and cubed)
- 1 pound beets (peeled and cubed)
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. pepper
Directions: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a medium bowl mix all ingredients. Place mixture onto a sheet pan and roast for 25 to 35 minutes or until vegetables are tender and lightly browned. Add onion, garlic or other veggies for a twist!
Nutrition Facts: Per serving: 130 calories, 3 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 3 g protein, 25 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 220 mg sodium
Coulee Region Farm2School is a partnership between La Crosse County Health Department, Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare, Gundersen Health System, and the School Districts of Bangor, Holmen, La Crescent-Hokah, La Crosse, Onalaska, and West Salem. Questions - please contact Tiffany Lein, 608-785-5657 or find us on Facebook.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.