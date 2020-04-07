Coulee Region Farm2School’s Harvest of the Month – Carrots

The April Harvest of the Month for the Coulee Region Farm2School program is carrots. The Harvest of the Month Calendar for next school year is confirmed! Here is a sneak peek at some of the foods you will see during the 2020-21 school year: tomatoes, kale, cranberries, winter squash, cabbage, green beans, edamame and lettuce! For more information about Farm2School, check out laxf2s.org.