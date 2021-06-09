Ellen Compton: Add weeds to your dinner tonight

Dinner isn’t usually our first thought when we look at our lawns. But many of the plants people consider weeds are edible and packed with nutrients. Dandelions and red clover are just two of the edible weeds found in yards this time of year.
Foraging your backyard for food is a great way to add nutrients to your meals without spending any money, but there are a few things to keep in mind as you harvest:
- Make sure that you positively identify edible plants before adding them to your dinner table. There are great resources to help with plant identification, including the U.S. Army’s “Illustrated Guide to Wild Edible Plants” and “Midwest Foraging” by Lisa M. Rose.
- Avoid plants that may have been sprayed with pesticides or contaminated by animal waste.
- Do not pick any plants found by roadways as they may contain chemicals from exhaust or runoff.
Here is a few of the most common and easily identifiable “weeds” found in our yards, how to use them, and their nutritional benefits:
Dandelions
All parts of the dandelion are edible including the flower, leaves, and roots. Leaves tend to be less bitter when harvested young and can be added to a fresh green salad. Older leaves can be used in soups and pasta dishes. The flower petals can be added to salads, fried, or used to make vinegar, jelly, syrup or cookies. Roots are most often used in making tea which tastes toasty, nutty and mildly bitter.
Dandelions are rich in vitamins A, C, D, and E, many B vitamins, and minerals such as magnesium, zinc, and iron. They also contain inulin, a dietary fiber that is primarily found in the root and can benefit digestive health. Be sure to leave some flowers around, especially early in the season, as dandelions serve as bees’ first food!
Broadleaf Plantain
Unrelated to the starchy, banana-like plantain, broadleaf plantain is a widespread leafy green perennial. Raw leaves can be used in salads and have a mild peppery flavor, or sauteed like other rough leafy greens such as collards or kale. The shoots can be eaten raw or roasted and have a slightly nutty flavor similar to asparagus. Broadleaf plantain contains calcium, potassium, iron, vitamins A, C, K, and many B vitamins. The crushed leaves can also be used to relieve the itch from insect bites.
Stinging Nettle
Nettles are leafy perennials that emerge in spring and can grow up to 7 feet tall. Be careful when harvesting nettle as they contain hair-like structures that deposit histamine into the skin, which is responsible for their irritating sting. Cooking the leaves removes these structures and makes it safe to eat. Leaves can be used as a spinach substitute or made into a delicious pesto loaded with nutrients.
Stinging nettle not only contains many vitamins and minerals such as vitamin A, C, and K, calcium, potassium, and zinc, but also provides healthy fats and protein. Pro tip: rubber dishwashing gloves are helpful when picking nettles to avoid being stung!
Dandelion Salad with Goat Cheese and Strawberries
Makes 2 servings
- 4 cups washed and coarsely chopped dandelion leaves
- 1 cup strawberries, washed and sliced
- ½ cup crumbled goat cheese
- 2 tsp. balsamic vinegar
- 2 tsp. red wine vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 small clove garlic, minced or pressed
- ¼ tsp. salt
- Pinch freshly ground black pepper
- ½ tsp. honey
Place dandelion greens in a large bowl. Top with sliced strawberries and crumbled goat cheese.
In a small bowl, whisk vinegars, olive oil, garlic, salt, pepper, and honey until combined. Pour desired amount over greens, toss, and serve.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 315 calories, 23 g fat, 10 g protein, 21 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 665 mg sodium
Stinging Nettle Pesto
Makes 4 servings
- 4 cups stinging nettle leaves (some stem is OK)
- 2-3 cloves garlic
- ¼ cup toasted walnuts
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ cup finely grated parmesan cheese
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Using tongs or rubber gloves, place nettles in pot and boil for two minutes. Use tongs to transfer boiled nettles to an ice water bath to cool. Once cool, place nettles in a sieve or clean kitchen towel and squeeze out as much water as possible.
Place nettles in a food processor with the garlic, walnuts, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and cheese. Pulse until combined and uniform, scraping down the sides as needed. Adjust salt and pepper to taste.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 205 calories, 20 g fat, 4 g protein, 4 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 380 mg sodium.