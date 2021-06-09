Ellen Compton: Add weeds to your dinner tonight

Dandelions are rich in vitamins A, C, D, and E, many B vitamins, and minerals such as magnesium, zinc, and iron. They also contain inulin, a dietary fiber that is primarily found in the root and can benefit digestive health. Be sure to leave some flowers around, especially early in the season, as dandelions serve as bees’ first food!

Broadleaf Plantain

Unrelated to the starchy, banana-like plantain, broadleaf plantain is a widespread leafy green perennial. Raw leaves can be used in salads and have a mild peppery flavor, or sauteed like other rough leafy greens such as collards or kale. The shoots can be eaten raw or roasted and have a slightly nutty flavor similar to asparagus. Broadleaf plantain contains calcium, potassium, iron, vitamins A, C, K, and many B vitamins. The crushed leaves can also be used to relieve the itch from insect bites.

Stinging Nettle

Nettles are leafy perennials that emerge in spring and can grow up to 7 feet tall. Be careful when harvesting nettle as they contain hair-like structures that deposit histamine into the skin, which is responsible for their irritating sting. Cooking the leaves removes these structures and makes it safe to eat. Leaves can be used as a spinach substitute or made into a delicious pesto loaded with nutrients.