Ellen Compton: Try plant-based protein

Protein is one of the main building blocks for our bodies. It helps to repair and build muscles and other tissues, makes hormones and enzymes, and helps our immune system function properly to fight off illness.

In the American diet, meat and other animal products such as dairy and eggs, have traditionally been our main source of protein. They are often the focus of our meals while other foods such as grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts, and beans are reserved for “side dishes.”

While meat is an excellent source of protein, it is often accompanied by high levels of cholesterol-raising saturated fats that, in even modest quantities over time, can increase the risk of developing heart disease. Plant-based protein on the other hand contains virtually no saturated fat and instead packs in healthy fats, fiber, antioxidants, and several vitamins and minerals.

Plant proteins are often considered “incomplete” because, apart from soy, they do not contain all 9 essential amino acids in one package like animal proteins do. It is possible, however, to get all 9 essential amino acids from plants by including a variety of protein sources throughout the day. Here are a few plant-based proteins to try the next time you plan a “meatless Monday”:

Soy

Part of the legume family, soy products are good sources of protein, calcium, and iron, though their protein content varies based on how it is processed.

Extra firm tofu has about 10 grams of protein per ½ cup serving while lite tofu has about 7 grams for the same quantity.

Edamame, immature soybeans, contain 8.5 grams of protein in ½ cup. Lastly, tempeh, made from fermented soybeans, contains 15 grams of protein per ½ cup.

Tofu on its own does not have much flavor but will take on the flavor of the ingredients it is prepared with. It is versatile as it can be used as a meat substitute in many dishes such as stir fry and curry and can even be crumbled and used as a cheese or scrambled egg substitute.

Tempeh can also be used as a meat substitute. It has a firmer texture than tofu and, while it also absorbs flavors from other ingredients, it adds an earthy, nutty flavor to dishes.

Other legumes

Other members of the legume family consist of beans, split peas and lentils, which all contain plenty of protein, fiber, iron and potassium.

Beans such as pinto, kidney, black, large white, navy and lima, when cooked, have 7-9 grams of protein per ½ cup serving.

Lentils also come in different varieties and pack in an average of 9 grams of protein per ½ cup serving.

Both green and yellow split peas have about 8 grams of protein per ½ cup serving.

These legumes are often used in soups or stews but can also be used to make curries, pasta sauces and more!

Seitan

Sometimes known as “wheat meat”, seitan is made from gluten, a protein found in wheat. It is a popular choice for a meat substitute as it closely resembles meat in appearance and texture. Seitan contains a whopping 30 grams of protein per ½ cup and contains selenium, calcium, iron and phosphorus. While this is a great source of plant-based protein, those with wheat- or gluten-related disorders should avoid eating seitan.

Nuts and seeds

Nuts, such as almonds, walnuts, pecans and pistachios contain anywhere from 5-7 grams of protein per ounce and also provide healthy fats, fiber, iron, calcium and vitamin E.

Seeds such as sunflower, chia, flax, hemp and pumpkin seeds may be small but they, too, contain a good amount of protein—4-9 grams per 1 ounce serving. Seeds also contain fiber, healthy fats, calcium, magnesium and iron. Use them sprinkled on salads, as a topping on oatmeal or cereal, or add them to a smoothie. You can even make pudding with chia seeds and your milk of choice!

When following a plant-based diet or incorporating plant-based foods into your typical diet, it is helpful to know where to look to ensure that your protein needs are met. Whether it’s one day a week or one meal a day, by substituting meat and dairy with plant-based proteins, you will be reaping the benefits of decreased saturated fat, sodium, and cholesterol as well as increasing your fiber, healthy fat, and essential vitamin and mineral intake.

Summer lentil salad

Serves 8

1 ½ cups dry green or brown lentils

¼ cup olive oil

1 lemon, juiced

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 small cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp. fine sea salt

Black pepper, to taste

1 English cucumber, diced

1 large red onion, diced

1 large red bell pepper, diced

3 celery stalks, diced

In a medium saucepan, combine 1 ½ cups dry lentils with 4 ½ cups water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until the lentils are tender but still firm, 15-20 minutes. Drain excess liquid and rinse lentils under cold water to stop the cooking process. Set aside to cool.

While the lentils cool, prepare the dressing. In a large bowl (this will become your serving bowl) whisk together olive oil, lemon, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, garlic, salt and pepper to taste. Whisk to combine.

Dice the cucumber, red onion, red bell pepper and celery. Add to the bowl with the dressing and toss to combine. Add the cooled lentils and stir until incorporated. Serve right away or transfer to a sealed container to chill in the fridge.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 150 calories, 7 g fat, 7 g protein, 23 g carbohydrate, 8 g fiber, 650 mg sodium