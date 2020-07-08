Essential to your health, water provides added benefits

Water is one of the six essential nutrients, along with carbohydrates, protein, fat, vitamins and minerals. Over half of the human body is made up of water. Water plays important roles in the body, including flushing out waste, regulating body temperature, transporting nutrients and digestion. Water can help maintain clearer, younger-looking skin and cushions joints.
Water can also be beneficial for weight loss. It helps increase satiety (the feeling of fullness) because water adds volume without adding calories. Your body can also sometimes mistake thirst for hunger so consistent water intake during the day may prevent snacking, grazing and extra portions. While water doesn’t have any magical effect on weight loss, substituting it for higher calorie beverages can help decrease calories. Approximately 80% of our water intake comes from drinking water and other beverages, and the other 20% comes from food.
Water-rich foods include fruits, vegetables, broth-based soups, milk and yogurt. For example, lettuce, tomatoes, grapefruit and watermelon are more 90% water. These foods provide a good variety of vitamins, minerals and volume. Eating foods with high water content can help with improved eating habits by increasing the fullness factor.
How much fluid do I need?
There is no one rule for fluid needs. The old suggestion to drink eight glasses a day was nothing more than a guideline, not based on scientific evidence. Healthy adults should use thirst to determine their fluid needs: if you are thirsty, you should drink water. The best way to determine if you are hydrated is to check your urine color. Clear to light yellow is ideal. The darker your urine, the less hydrated you are. While not everyone needs exactly eight glasses of water daily, you do need to keep yourself well-hydrated. In fact, drinking water plain or getting it from other fluids or food is essential to your health.
Do I need to drink more if I exercise?
Remember to replace the water lost each day or you may become dehydrated. Fluid losses can increase in warmer climates or during exercise. Even being slightly dehydrated can impair brain function and increase fatigue. Drink enough for your urine to be mostly colorless and odor-free. It is important to know the signs of dehydration.
Early signs are:
- Thirst
- Premature fatigue
- Increased body temperature
Faster breathing and pulse rate
Later signs include:
- Dizziness
- Increased weakness
- Labored breathing with exercise
What about other beverages?
Plain water is the best choice for hydrating the body. It is absorbed right away, no filtering needed. It is always best to drink plain water, and flavor with fruit or herbs as needed. Beware of beverages containing added sugar. Our bodies do not feel “full” from liquid calories. Added sugars can dehydrate you by causing you to excrete more water. The liver and kidneys must filter the color, additives and sweeteners (natural or not) before the water in them can be absorbed.
Try these tips to increase your intake of fluid:
- Have a beverage with every snack and meal.
Pay attention to your thirst.
Eat more fruits and vegetables. The high-water content will add to your hydration.
Keep a bottle of water with you in your car, at your desk or in your bag.
Choose beverages that meet your individual needs. If you’re watching calories, go for non-caloric beverages or water.
Strawberry mint water
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients
- 8 cups chilled water
- 2 cups strawberries, sliced
- 4 large fresh mint leaves
Directions
Combine ingredients. Refrigerate four to six hours. Serve over ice.
Not a significant source of calories, fat, protein, carbohydrates, fiber or sodium
Cucumber lemon lime orange water
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients
- 8 cups chilled water
- ½ lime, cut into thin slices
- ½ lemon, cut into thin slices
- ½ orange, cut into thin slices
- ¼ large cucumber, cut into thin slices
Directions
Refrigerate four to six hours. Serve over ice.
Not a significant source of calories, fat, protein, carbohydrates, fiber or sodium
SASS recipe
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients
- 8 cups chilled water
- 3 green tea bags
- 3 cinnamon sticks
- ¾ cup 100% Concord grape juice
- 4 fresh basil leaves, shredded
- Zest of one orange
Directions
Combine all ingredients. Allow green tea bags to steep for three to five minutes and then remove. Refrigerate four to six hours. Serve over ice.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 15 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g protein, 3.5 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 0 mg sodium
Cucumber lemon basil water
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients
- 8 cups chilled water
- 1 large cucumber, cut into thin slices
- 2 lemons, cut into thin slices
- 4 leaves fresh basil, shredded
Directions
Combine ingredients. Refrigerate four to six hours. Serve over ice.
Not a significant source of calories, fat, protein, carbohydrates, fiber or sodium
Brigitte Weymiller is a registered dietitian at Gundersen Health System.
