Fighting off the flu: Immune-boosting nutrients

You know what flu season means — get a flu shot and stay healthy. This is often easier said than done in our busy daily lives. There is also much misinformation about foods and supplements that are supposed to boost your immune system. Are the most popular remedies backed by science or nothing but old wives tales? Here is what science tells us.

Myth: Vitamin C prevents illnessYou may turn to large doses of vitamin C during the winter months to avoid getting sick, but unfortunately this doesn’t work. Where vitamin C may have some merit is in its ability to shorten the duration of a cold once you’re already under the weather. Vitamin C is also an antioxidant — those anti-inflammatory properties may assist with swollen sinuses.

Myth: Zinc boosts your immune systemMuch like vitamin C, there’s not enough evidence to support that taking in extra zinc will keep sickness at bay. Meeting daily needs for zinc is important for a healthy immune system; however exceeding these daily requirements can be toxic. Back in 2009, the FDA warned consumers to stay away from zinc nasal sprays after studies found they could damage the sense of smell.

Fact: Chicken soup is a cure-allAccording to the National Institute of Health, the healing benefits of chicken soup are numerous. Not only is grandma’s home remedy heartwarming — it has properties that help fight inflammation. It also helps keeps you hydrated and mobilizes mucus.

Myth: Dairy increases mucusSome swear that milk and other dairy products make a phlegmy illness go from bad to worse, but there’s no science behind it. In fact, most studies have found no relationship between eating dairy and increased production of mucus.

The following nutrients do play a role in the immune system and can be found in a variety of foods:

Beta carotene is found in plant foods, such as sweet potatoes, spinach, carrots, mango, broccoli and tomatoes.

Vitamin C-rich foods include citrus fruits, berries, melons, tomatoes, bell peppers and broccoli.

Vitamin D is found in fatty fish and eggs. Milk and 100% juices that are fortified with vitamin D also are sources of this important nutrient.

Zinc tends to be better absorbed from animal sources such as beef and seafood, but also is in vegetarian sources such as wheat germ, beans, nuts and tofu.

Probiotics are “good” bacteria that promote health. They can be found in cultured dairy products such as yogurt and in fermented foods such as Kefir and kimchi.

Protein comes from both animal and plant-based sources, such as milk, yogurt, eggs, beef, chicken, seafood, nuts, seeds, beans and lentils.

To help keep your immune system healthy this flu season and all year long, focus on a balanced eating plan. Don’t skip meals; keep your body well fueled.

Try to aim for five to seven servings of vegetables and fruits daily to get immune-boosting vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Getting these nutrients from food vs a vitamin or mineral supplement is always best.

Many herbal remedies are marketed to help fight colds or shorten their duration but check with your health care provider before taking any supplements or medications.

A serving of fruit is one medium piece of fresh fruit, 1 cup of berries or melon or ½ cupped canned fruit-packed in its own juice. A serving of vegetables is only ½ cup cooked or 1 cup raw.

Good hygiene and hand-washing help prevent the spread of germs. Remember to wash produce before eating or using in recipes. Clean glasses, forks, spoons and other utensils to reduce the spread and growth of bacteria. Always remember to drink adequate fluids — water is the best.

I can’t go without encouraging adequate sleep and stress management to be just as important as healthy eating to ward off the flu. Science tells us that lack of sleep and increased stress “gets us sick.”

Find healthy and appropriate ways to cope with stress, such as meditation, listening to music or writing. Physical activity also is a great way to help manage stress and may help reduce the risk of some chronic diseases that could weaken your immune system further. Lack of sleep contributes to a variety of health issues, not just a weakened immune system.

Studies tell us that seven to nine hours is recommended each day for adults, and children need eight to 14 hours, depending on their age.

You may get the flu this season even if you eat healthy, get plenty of rest, drink adequate fluids and manage your stress, but hopefully the duration with be shortened and symptoms will be less. Here are some recipes incorporating immune fighting foods. Stay well!

Chicken Noodle Soup with Dill

Recipe from: EatingWell

Serves: 6

Ingredients

10 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

3 medium carrots, diced

1 large stalk celery, diced

3 tablespoons minced fresh ginger

6 cloves garlic, minced

4 ounces whole-wheat egg noodles (3 cups)

4 cups shredded cooked skinless chicken breast (about 1 pound)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

1 tablespoon lemon juice, or to taste

Directions

Bring broth to a boil in a Dutch oven. Add carrots, celery, ginger and garlic; cook, uncovered, over medium heat until vegetables are just tender, about 20 minutes. Add noodles and chicken; simmer until the noodles are just tender, 8-10 minutes. Stir in dill and lemon juice

Nutrition information: Per serving (1½ cups): Calories 267, Total fat 4 g, Saturated fat 2 g, Monounsaturated fat 1 g, Cholesterol 0 g, Protein 38 g, Carbohydrates 18 g, Dietary Fiber 2 g, Sodium 330 g

Tomato Apple Jam

Recipe from: Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Center

Serves: 4

Serving suggestion: This is great on chicken, steak or fish, dolloped on a fried egg or on your favorite toast.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup yellow onions, diced

1 teaspoon ground mustard seed

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

⅛ teaspoon ground Allspice

⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 cups tomatoes, peeled and diced

2 cups apples, unpeeled and diced

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup sugar

¾ teaspoon salt

Directions

Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Sauté onions for two minutes and then add all the spices. Toast for two minutes, stirring. Add the tomatoes, apples, vinegar and sugar. Stir to mix and simmer over low heat for 20-30 minutes; stirring occasionally. Season to taste.

Nutrition information: Per serving (2 tablespoons): Calories 24, Total Fat 0.5 g, Saturated fat 0.1 g, Monounsaturated fat 0.3 g, Cholesterol 0 g, Protein 0.3 g, Carbohydrates 5 g, Dietary Fiber 1 g, Sodium 48 g

Paula Przywojski is a Registered Dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse

