FSC presents virtual retreat with author Diana Butler Bass

Award-winning author and internationally known public speaker Diana Butler Bass will present a virtual retreat based on her new book for the Franciscan Spirituality Center.

“Freeing Jesus: A Retreat With Diana Butler Bass” will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19, via Zoom videoconferencing. Cost is $75. Register online at www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295. A limited number of seats are available at a discounted rate.

“Drawing from our own experience, we'll explore diverse images of Jesus from the comforting ones like Jesus-as-friend to more challenging ideas such as Jesus-as-Lord,” Bass said. “This is an opportunity to both affirm your experience and delve into challenging ideas – a retreat for heart and head, all focused on the ever-compelling, and sometimes confounding, figure at the center of Christian faith: Jesus.”

Throughout the day, participants also will practice "memoir theology," crafting stories from their memories of Jesus with biblical texts, history of Christianity and insights from contemporary theologies.

ABOUT THE PRESENTER

Diana Butler Bass, Ph.D., is an award-winning author, speaker, preacher and commentator on religion and contemporary spirituality. She holds a doctorate in religious studies from Duke University and is the author of 11 books, the most recent being "Freeing Jesus: Rediscovering Jesus as Friend, Teacher, Savior, Lord, Way, and Presence." Her bylines include The New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN.com, Atlantic.com, USA Today, Huffington Post, Spirituality and Health, Reader's Digest, Christian Century and Sojourners.

