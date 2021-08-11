Halley Molstad: Calcium without the dairy

Calcium is essential. It is involved in building and repairing bones and teeth and proper function of your muscles, blood vessels, nerves and more. Adults need 1,000 to 1,200 mg calcium per day. A glass of milk contains about 300 mg calcium and the calcium in milk is relatively well absorbed. This is one of the reasons that the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends about three servings of dairy per day.
Those who are allergic to milk or lactose intolerant may need to limit or avoid dairy products. It can be challenging to get adequate calcium intake without dairy, but not impossible.
These foods all contain a similar amount of calcium as one glass of milk:
- 3 oz. sardines
- 8 oz. calcium fortified non-dairy milk
- 8 oz. calcium fortified orange juice
- ¾ cup calcium set tofu
- 5 oz. canned salmon with bones
- 1 ½ tablespoons of blackstrap molasses
- ¾ cup cooked collard greens
- 1 ½ cups cooked turnip greens, kale or broccoli
- 1 ½ cups cooked soybeans
- 1 ½ cups soy nuts
- ½ cup almond butter
- ¾ cup almonds
- 15 dried figs
- 2 cups cooked bok choy or mustard greens
- 2 cups tempeh or texturized vegetable protein
- 3 cups navy, great northern, black or baked beans
- 6 oranges
There are many factors that affect how much calcium your body can absorb and how much calcium your body uses and gets rid of. Certain leafy greens are included on this list, but not others. Spinach, beet greens and chard are not included in this list because they contain another nutrient that makes it difficult for your body to absorb calcium. The calcium from the leafy greens on this list is well absorbed. Calcium in nuts and beans is not as well absorbed as calcium from other foods so it is not recommended to rely on these foods as your main source of calcium.
If you are struggling to get enough calcium, ask your doctor if a calcium supplement is right for you. If you would like more information about nutrition and healthy eating, call the Gundersen Nutrition Clinic at (608) 775-3447 or go to gundersenhealth.org/nutrition.
Sweet potato kale sauté recipe
Makes 4 servings
- 2 cups peeled and cubed sweet potatoes
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- ½ cup thinly slices red onions
- 1 ½ tsp. minced garlic
- 4 cups kale tightly packed, washed and torn
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Optional: fried eggs, avocado, lemon wedges
Heat oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat. Add sweet potatoes and onion. Sauté, stirring occasionally, for five to eight minutes or until onions and potatoes start to soften a bit. Add garlic and cook an additional 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add two tablespoons of water and cover with a lid. Cook additional three to four minutes or until potatoes are just about done. Add kale, toss well and continue to cook for three minutes, stirring occasionally, until kale is wilted and tender. Remove from heat, season with salt and pepper to taste if you desire. Serve with lemon wedges, avocado slices or a fried egg, if you would like.
Nutrition analysis per serving (optional ingredients not included): 110 calories, 4 g fat, 2 g protein, 16 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 45 mg sodium
Chickpea and orzo stew with collard greens recipe
Makes 4 servings
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 medium carrots, peeled and chopped
- 1 small fennel bulb or 2 celery stalks, chopped
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Pinch crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
- 2 tsp. minced fresh rosemary (optional)
- 2 cups vegetable broth, low-sodium if desired
- 1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- ¾ cup chopped cherry or grape tomatoes
- ½ cup whole wheat orzo
- 4 cups (about 5 oz.) collard greens, stems removed, chopped
- Salt and ground black pepper to taste
- Chopped green onion, for garnish (optional)
- ¼ cup finely grated parmesan cheese (optional)
In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the carrots, fennel or celery, and onion. Cook until tender, about five to seven minutes. Add the garlic, red pepper and rosemary (if using), and cook for another two minutes. Pour in the broth plus an additional two cups water and bring to a boil.
Once the mixture is boiling, add the chickpeas, tomatoes, and orzo. Reduce to a simmer and cover with a lid. Simmer for 10 minutes, or until the orzo is tender. Uncover and stir in the greens, letting them simmer until soft, about two minutes.
Add more water if you want it to be more soup-like and season with salt and pepper to taste. Ladle into bowls and top with chopped scallions (if desired) and grated cheese.