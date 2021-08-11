Halley Molstad: Calcium without the dairy

Calcium is essential. It is involved in building and repairing bones and teeth and proper function of your muscles, blood vessels, nerves and more. Adults need 1,000 to 1,200 mg calcium per day. A glass of milk contains about 300 mg calcium and the calcium in milk is relatively well absorbed. This is one of the reasons that the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends about three servings of dairy per day.

There are many factors that affect how much calcium your body can absorb and how much calcium your body uses and gets rid of. Certain leafy greens are included on this list, but not others. Spinach, beet greens and chard are not included in this list because they contain another nutrient that makes it difficult for your body to absorb calcium. The calcium from the leafy greens on this list is well absorbed. Calcium in nuts and beans is not as well absorbed as calcium from other foods so it is not recommended to rely on these foods as your main source of calcium.