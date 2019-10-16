Fall is a great season to hit the road, enjoy the fall colors and visit some orchards and local festivals. It’s also a great time to dive into some new apple varieties. With about 200 different apples grown in the U.S. you are likely to find a variety that you love. Many local growers and businesses also have opportunities to taste apples before purchasing.
Try these late season apples:
Cameo:
- A sweet, crisp apple you can enjoy fresh or in baking.
Fireside:
- Enjoy this large, sweet, crisp, juicy apple fresh or in your favorite recipe.
Fuji:
- A sweet crisp apple that’s good for eating fresh, cooking and baking.
Haralson:
- This versatile, firm, tart apple is good for eating fresh, cooking and baking.
Jonagold:
- This sweet and crisp apple is a cross between Jonathan and Golden Delicious apples.
Keepsake:
- Very crisp, sweet and spicy, this apple is a treat to eat and good for cooking.
Prairie Spy:
- Whether eating fresh or used in baking, you’ll enjoy this tart, crisp apple.
SnowSweet:
- You’ll enjoy biting into this sweet-tart apple. It is also slow to brown so keeps well.
Mindful eating
When trying a new food, try practicing mindful eating, which takes you to a state of full presence in the experience. Here are three questions to ask yourself as you taste some new apples or fall recipes:
Does this food look appealing? Some foods are appealing because of the color, smell or texture. Others may remind you of memories of a favorite friend or relative. Some foods are appealing because they have a reputation for being delicious.
Do I enjoy this food? As you take your first few bites notice the flavors and texture of the food. Is it sweet, sour, salty, savory or bitter? Is it crunchy, creamy, soft or hard? Notice how the flavor and texture changes as you continue chewing.
Is this food satisfying? Food can be satisfying for many different reasons. It may have an appealing flavor. It may be satisfying because it makes you feel good or it may be satisfying because you know it is going to fill you up until your next meal.
Take advantage of the fall harvest and try something new!
Creamy apple slaw
Makes: 6 servings
Ingredients
Salad:
- 4 cups shredded green cabbage
- 1 large celery stalk, thinly sliced
- 1 large apple, diced
- 5 green onions, thinly sliced
Dressing
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon pepper
Combine salad ingredients in a large bowl.
Whisk together dressing ingredients until smooth and add to salad. Toss until well coated.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: 110 calories, 7 g fat, 1 g protein, 12 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 200 mg sodium.
Apple snack
Makes: 7 servings
Directions
- 1 apple
- ½ cup creamy peanut butter
- 2 tablespoons white chocolate chips
- 2 tablespoon Craisins
- 2 tablespoon unsweetened coconut flakes
Cut apple in horizontal slices. Pat apple slices dry with a paper towel. Divide ½ cup peanut butter between all six slices and spread evenly. Sprinkle with white chocolate chips, Craisins and coconut flakes.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving: 135 calories, 9 g fat, 4 g protein, 12 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 50 mg sodium
