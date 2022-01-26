Halley Molstad: Should you get tested for celiac disease?

Many people assume they are gluten intolerant but only about 1% of the population has been diagnosed with celiac disease.

Let’s explore three reasons why people experience digestive problems after eating foods made with wheat.

Gluten

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease that causes damage to the small intestine when gluten — a protein found in some grains — is eaten.

Most nutrients are absorbed in the small intestine so when someone with celiac disease does not follow a gluten free diet, they can have problems with growth, digestion and nutrient deficiency. The only treatment for celiac disease is to follow a gluten-free diet. Non-celiac gluten sensitivity is sometimes used as a diagnosis when someone tests negative for celiac disease, but still reports symptoms after eating gluten containing foods, such as wheat. There is research that shows some of these people might not be reacting to the gluten protein. They may be reacting to a carbohydrate called fructan.

Fructans

Fructans are present in many foods such as wheat, onions, garlic and grapefruit. These carbohydrates do not absorb well and can cause extra water to be pulled into the small intestine.

The fructans and extra water travel to the large intestine and can contribute to the production of helpful gut bacteria and short chain fatty acids that are beneficial to gut health. This process also produces gas. Most healthy people can tolerate moderate amounts of fructans, but some people with irritable bowel syndrome may have unpleasant symptoms such as bloating or pain. The main way to avoid or limit these symptoms is to reduce your intake of fructans. This doesn’t mean avoiding them completely. Talk to a dietitian to find out if you might benefit from limiting these foods in your diet.

Wheat allergy

A wheat allergy can produce many symptoms including hives, vomiting or the life-threatening reaction of anaphylaxis. This happens when the body is exposed to certain proteins in wheat and typically occurs within minutes to 2 hours after consuming wheat. Since allergies have the potential to lead to life threatening anaphylaxis, wheat should be avoided by those with a wheat allergy. If you suspect you have a wheat allergy, talk to your doctor about testing. At home commercial tests that check for IgG antibodies cannot be used to diagnose an allergy.

Is it worth getting tested? Yes. As a dietitian, it is my goal to help people follow the least restrictive diet to manage their symptoms and make progress on their health goals. If you test negative for celiac disease and do not have a wheat allergy, you have more flexibility with your intake of wheat and other gluten-containing grains. Also, determining that someone is reacting to fructans instead of gluten can help us modify intake of other foods containing fructans to manage symptoms.

Shrimp paella recipe

Makes 8 servings

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 pound large shrimp, uncooked

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 medium red onion, diced

1 medium yellow bell pepper, diced

½ cup asparagus, chopped into 1-inch pieces

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups wild rice, dry

1 14-ounce can unsalted diced tomatoes

1 cup dry white wine, such as chardonnay

2 cups low sodium chicken broth

1 cup frozen peas

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

Heat one tablespoon of olive oil in a large, deep skillet on medium heat. Toss shrimp with paprika. Cook for 3 minutes or until opaque, stirring. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.

Heat remaining one tablespoon olive oil in same skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions, red peppers and asparagus. Cook seven minutes or until softened. Add garlic and cook for one minute. Add dry rice to the pan and cook for two minutes, stirring. Pour wine into pan, using spoon to scrape any browning off the bottom of the pan. Add tomatoes, paprika, and chicken broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cover. Simmer for 20 minutes or until rice is cooked. Five minutes before cooking time is done, add shrimp and peas. Stir to combine, cover and cook for remaining five minutes until heated thoroughly.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 290 calories, 5 g fat, 17 g protein, 40 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 360 mg sodium

Halley Molstad is a registered dietitian at Gundersen Health System.

