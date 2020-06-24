Halley Molstad Take care of yourself during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the last 3 months, you may not have been able to find the food you normally buy. You may have relied more on processed foods or were unable to do the type of physical activity you enjoy.

You are not alone.

Many people have found it hard to follow through with their health goals during quarantine. Now that we are living under less restrictive conditions you may be fully realizing the results your quarantine habits. You may find that you have gained weight or that your ability to exercise has decreased. You may be finding it difficult to get back into meal planning and grocery shopping routines.

This is OK.

We are living through a global pandemic and it makes sense that your habits and your body have changed. You may be tempted to focus on the things that didn’t go well, to feel like you’ll never get back on track or to start saying negative things to yourself. This type of thinking doesn’t help you reach your goals. Don’t give in to stinkin’ thinkin’! Start taking steps to set yourself up for success.

Set reasonable goals