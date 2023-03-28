Sweet, salty, sour, bitter and savory are the five basic qualities of taste. A good recipe finds the right balance between these qualities to keep a dish tasting delicious bite after bite. But what happens when one or more of these qualities of taste needs to be limited?

There are many different medical conditions that benefit from a low sodium diet. Eating foods that are high in sodium or salt causes your body to retain more fluid and this can cause your blood pressure to go up. High blood is one of the leading causes of cardiovascular disease. For those people who struggle with retaining fluids, high salt intake can cause uncomfortable and sometimes dangerous fluid retention. The average sodium intake for Americans is just under 3,500 mg per day. This is significantly higher than the general recommendation for sodium of 2,300 mg per day. Those with high blood pressure should strive for a sodium intake of closer to 1,500 mg per day.

Finding out that you need to limit your sodium intake can be a very frustrating experience. While making the change can be overwhelming at first, it is possible to find low sodium foods that you enjoy and strike a balance between good health and good flavor.

Cook at home

While some restaurants will make accommodations to add less salt to food, restaurant and fast- food meals tend to be higher in sodium than food prepared at home. Choose reduced sodium versions of ingredients and foods that are naturally lower in sodium such as rice, pasta, potatoes, fresh or frozen meat, fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables, unsalted nuts, milk, yogurt, dry beans, or no salt added canned beans and vegetables.

You may see products that look like salt, but do not contain sodium. If you have been told to limit your potassium intake, you should not use these products. Most of the “fake salts” on the market are high in potassium.

Seasonings and spice and everything nice

When you first cut back on salt it is normal for food to taste bland. This will not last forever. You can get used to the flavor of food with less salt. It also helps to add herbs and spices to add more flavor to your food. Some easy options include lemon juice, vinegar, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder. Or you can try a premade salt free seasoning blend such as Italian seasoning, unsalted poultry blend, curry powder, Pleasoning or Mrs. Dash.

Try something new

Some grocery stores have herbs and spices available in a bulk section. If you want to try a new seasoning, but don’t want to buy a whole bottle, you can purchase a small amount from the bulk section.

Make your own

Premade chili, taco, ranch or steak seasonings can be high in sodium. Making the seasoning mix yourself allows you to reduce the amount of salt or leave it out altogether. You can also create seasoning blends based on flavors that you enjoy.

Grow your own

You can often buy a small basil plant for the same price of a package of fresh basil at the grocery store. Growing your own herbs can be an economical way to add flavor to your food.

For more information on following a low sodium diet and an opportunity to try some low sodium recipes, contact Gundersen Nutrition Therapy to find out about our new Low Sodium Class at the Healthy Living Center.

Lemon Chicken with Asparagus and Potatoes

Makes 6 servings

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

Zest of 1 lemon

½ tsp. dried thyme

6 boneless skinless chicken thighs

2 tbsp. unsalted butter

2 cups baby red potatoes, halved

1 lb asparagus, trimmed

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a small bowl combine olive oil, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, lemon zest and thyme. Season chicken with salt and pepper as desired. Using a brush or fingers, work the mustard mixture into both sides of the chicken.

Melt butter in a large oven-proof skillet over medium heat. Add chicken and sear both sides until golden brown, about 2-3 minutes per side; set aside.

To the same skillet, add potatoes. Place into oven and bake for 18-20 minutes or until potatoes are easily pierced with a fork.

Add asparagus to the skillet, and place chicken thighs on top of vegetables. Place skillet into over and roast until the chicken is completely cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees, about 25-30 minutes.

Nutrient analysis: 210 calories, 11 g fat, 16 g protein, 12 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 192 mg sodium

Slow Cooker Beans and Rice

Makes 8 servings

1 cup brown rice

2 cups vegetable stock

1 red pepper, chopped

½ white onion, chopped

2 (15 oz.) cans kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 (8 oz.) can tomato sauce

2 tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. each: dried oregano, dried thyme, paprika, crushed red pepper, black pepper

In a crock pot, layer ingredients in order listed above. Cook on low for 6-8 hours. May need to add additional stock if too thick and sticky.

Nutrition Analysis per serving: 430 calories, 13 g fat, 8 g protein, 49 g carbohydrate, 7 g fiber, 580 mg sodium