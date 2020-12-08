Halley Molstad: What is it about bread?

You may be someone who suffers from digestive issues after eating bread or pasta. It’s possible your body is reacting to gluten or it could be reacting to something else. Let’s explore likely causes for the reaction after consuming wheat.
Gluten
Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease that causes damage to the small intestine when gluten, a protein found in certain grains, is eaten. Most of the vitamins, minerals and nutrients that the body needs to function properly are absorbed in the small intestine. There are negative side effects for growth, digestion and nutrient deficiency when someone with Celiac disease does not follow a gluten free diet. Some people with Celiac disease do not notice significant symptoms. The only treatment for Celiac disease is to follow a strict gluten-free diet. Non-celiac gluten sensitivity is sometimes used as a diagnosis when someone tests negative for Celiac disease, but still reports negative symptoms after eating gluten containing products, such as wheat. There is research that shows some of these people might not be reacting to the gluten protein. They may be reacting to a carbohydrate called fructan.
Fructans
Fructans are present in foods such as wheat, onions, garlic and grapefruit. These carbohydrates are not well absorbed in the small intestine and can cause extra water to be pulled into the small intestine. The fructans then travel to the large intestine and are fermented by bacteria. This can contribute to the production of helpful gut bacteria and short chain fatty acids that are beneficial to gut health. This process also produces gas. Most healthy people can tolerate moderate amounts of fructans, but some people with irritable bowel syndrome may have symptoms such as bloating or pain after eating fructan-containing foods. The main way to avoid or limit these symptoms is to reduce your intake of fructans. Some people may tolerate a slice of bread, but experience symptoms after eating two slices. Talk to a dietitian to find out if you will benefit from limiting these foods in your diet.
Wheat allergy
A wheat allergy can produce many symptoms including indigestion, hives or anaphylaxis. This happens when the body is exposed to certain proteins in wheat. Since allergies have the potential to lead to life threatening anaphylaxis, wheat should be avoided by those who are allergic. Talk to your doctor if you think you may have a wheat allergy.
As a dietitian, it is my goal to help people determine how they can follow the least restrictive diet to manage their symptoms and make progress on their health goals. If someone tests negative for Celiac disease and a wheat allergy, they have more flexibility with their intake of wheat and other gluten-containing grains. Determining whether someone is reacting to fructans can also help us modify intake of other fructan-containing foods to better manage symptoms.
Cinnamon roll overnight oats recipe
Makes 1 serving
- ½ cup old fashioned oats
- 1 cup milk*
- 1 scoop unflavored protein powder*
- 1 Tbsp. chia seeds
- 1 Tbsp. maple syrup
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
*Test recipe used unsweetened soy milk and ¼ cup Bob’s Red Mill unflavored whey protein powder
Place all ingredients in a pint jar with lid. Cover and shake to combine. Place in refrigerator overnight. Enjoy hot or cold the next day.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 430 calories, 12 g fat, 17 g protein, 65 g carbohydrate, 11 g fiber, 270 mg sodium
Omelet muffins recipe
Makes 6 servings
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 8 large eggs
- Black pepper, to taste
- 6 strips cooked bacon
- ⅓ cup chopped spinach
- ⅓ cup bell peppers, diced
- 3 Tbsp. green onions, sliced
- ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 cup frozen hash browns
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a muffin tin with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, whisk eggs. Season with pepper. Mix in the bacon, spinach, peppers, green onions, and cheddar cheese. Add a layer of hash browns to the bottom of each muffin tin. Fill ⅔ full with the egg mixture. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until set. Makes 12 muffins; one serving is two muffins.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 190 calories, 13 g fat, 14 g protein, 3 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 290 mg sodium
Halley Molstad is a Gundersen Health System registered dietitian
