Halley Molstad: What is it about bread?

You may be someone who suffers from digestive issues after eating bread or pasta. It’s possible your body is reacting to gluten or it could be reacting to something else. Let’s explore likely causes for the reaction after consuming wheat.

Gluten

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease that causes damage to the small intestine when gluten, a protein found in certain grains, is eaten. Most of the vitamins, minerals and nutrients that the body needs to function properly are absorbed in the small intestine. There are negative side effects for growth, digestion and nutrient deficiency when someone with Celiac disease does not follow a gluten free diet. Some people with Celiac disease do not notice significant symptoms. The only treatment for Celiac disease is to follow a strict gluten-free diet. Non-celiac gluten sensitivity is sometimes used as a diagnosis when someone tests negative for Celiac disease, but still reports negative symptoms after eating gluten containing products, such as wheat. There is research that shows some of these people might not be reacting to the gluten protein. They may be reacting to a carbohydrate called fructan.

Fructans