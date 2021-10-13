Jamie Pronschinske: Air fryers offer many benefits

Air fryers seem to be having a moment. Everyone everywhere is raving about their air fryer. While the term “air fryer” is relatively new, the concept is not. Air fryers contain a fan that circulates hot air at a high speed which produces a crisp, golden crust similar to deep-fat frying. Essentially, they are little countertop convection ovens marketed with a trendy new name. Traditional convection ovens have been in wide use since the 1940s.

Because air fryers use hot air and a fan, very little cooking oil is needed making it a healthier alternative to deep-fat frying. Air fried foods will have lower amounts of fat and calories compared to their traditionally fried counterparts.

Air fryers can also significantly reduce cooking time as compared to nonconvection ovens. Another benefit of air fryers is they generally give off less heat than conventional ovens making them ideal for cooking during the hot summer months.

Air fryers can be used for more than just crisping up foods. They can also roast vegetables, cook meats, and even bake cookies! Some air fryers come equipped with additional accessories for specific kinds of foods such as pizza pans, grilling trays and cake barrels. Some companies even make combination “multicookers” which act as an air fryer, toaster oven and pressure cooker all in one.

If you’re looking for something new to cook in your air fryer, consider one of the recipes below. If you don’t have an air fryer, the recipes can be baked in an oven using the convection setting, although cooking time may vary.

Air-Fried Coconut Shrimp

Cooking Light: Serves 4

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons black pepper

2 large eggs

2/3 cup unsweetened flaked coconut

1/3 cup panko (Japanese-style breadcrumbs)

12 ounces medium peeled, deveined raw shrimp, tail-on (about 24 shrimp)

Cooking spray

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Sauce:

¼ cup honey

¼ cup lime juice

1 serrano chile, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

Directions: Stir together flour and pepper in a shallow dish. Lightly beat eggs in a second shallow dish. Stir together coconut and panko in a third shallow dish. Holding each shrimp by the tail, dredge shrimp in flour mixture, making sure not to coat tail; shake off excess. Dip in egg, allowing any excess to drip off. Dredge in coconut mixture, pressing to adhere. Coat shrimp well with cooking spray. Place half of the shrimp in air fryer basket, and cook at 400°F until golden, 6 to 8 minutes, turning shrimp over halfway through cooking. Season with ¼ teaspoon of the salt. Repeat with remaining shrimp and salt. While shrimp cook, whisk together honey, lime juice, and serrano chile in small bowl. Sprinkle shrimp with cilantro, if desired. Serve with sauce.

Per Serving (6 shrimp, 2 tbsp. sauce): 250 calories, 9 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 15 g protein, 30 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 527 mg sodium

Air-Fried Curry Chickpeas

Cooking Light: Serves 4

1 (15 ounce) can no-salt-added chickpeas (garbanzo beans), drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons curry powder

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

¼ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon plus ⅛ tsp. ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon Aleppo pepper or ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Directions: In a medium bowl, add vinegar and oil to chickpeas, and toss to coat. Add curry powder, turmeric, coriander, cumin, and cinnamon; stir gently to combine. Place chickpeas in single layer in air fryer basket, and cook at 400°F until crispy, about 15 minutes, shaking chickpeas halfway through cooking. Transfer chickpeas to a bowl. Sprinkle with salt, Aleppo pepper, and cilantro; toss to coat.

Per Serving (⅓ cup): 173 calories, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 7 g protein, 18 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 146 mg sodium

Air Fryer Roasted Cauliflower

Eating Well: Serves 4

6 cups cauliflower florets

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons ground coriander

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

½ teaspoon lemon zest

1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice

Directions: Combine cauliflower, oil, coriander and salt in a large bowl; toss well to coat. Lightly coat air-fryer basket with cooking spray. Add the cauliflower to the basket. Cook the cauliflower in the air fryer at 360°F for 10 minutes. Open the air fryer; lightly toss the cauliflower to redistribute. Continue cooking until golden brown and crispy around the edges, 8 to 12 minutes. Return the cooked cauliflower to the large bowl; add parsley, lemon zest and lemon juice. Toss to evenly coat.

Per serving ( ¾ cup): 103 calories, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 9 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 3 g protein, 341 mg sodium

Jamie Pronschinske, RDN, CD, is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

