Jamie Pronschinske: Balancing risks, benefits of alcohol

Moderate intakes of alcohol appear to have relatively low health risk for many people. However, alcohol consumption remains a challenging lifestyle factor to study so most of what we know about it comes from observational research. No long-term randomized trials of alcohol consumption have been done. Additionally, multiple lifestyle factors are associated with patterns of alcohol use and can confound research results. It is quite possible that many of the health benefits and risk associated with alcohol consumption could be unrelated to the alcohol intake itself. Because of this, some experts disagree on what the “safe” or recommended amount of alcohol to consume is.

A standard drink is typically defined as twelve ounces of beer, five ounces of wine or one and a half ounces of hard liquor. “Moderate” drinking is defined by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025 as:

Females: less than or equal to one drink per day, or no more than three drinks on any single day, and no more than seven drinks per week

Males: less than or equal to two drinks per day, or no more than four drinks on any single day, and no more than 14 drinks per week