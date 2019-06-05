It is no secret that in recent years the dairy industry has faced very hard times. With falling milk prices, many family dairy farms have struggled to stay in business. Despite economic hardship, Wisconsin’s rich farming heritage and pride in being “America’s Dairyland” remains strong. If there was ever a time to recognize and celebrate the contributions the dairy industry has made to Wisconsin, it is now.
Since 1939, June has been celebrated as “Dairy Month.” Originally created as a way to help distribute surplus milk during the warm months of summer, has transformed into a celebration of all things dairy. For nearly fifty years, a highlight of June Dairy Month festivities in Wisconsin has included iconic farm breakfasts. These breakfasts, which are served on local family farms, offer attendees the opportunity to enjoy a home-cooked meal and learn more about dairy farming first-hand. To locate a farm breakfast near you, visit www.hooraywisconsindairy.com.
As a dietitian and fellow cheesehead, I can’t think of a better way to celebrate June Dairy Month than with a glass of ice-cold milk. Nutritionally, milk is a powerhouse, supplying key nutrients that can play a role in preventing chronic diseases like osteoporosis, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. When choosing dairy products, look for low-fat or fat-free versions as these will contain less saturated fat and fewer calories while still giving you all of the same nutrients as the fat versions. An eight-ounce glass of skim milk supplies 8 grams of high quality protein and only 83 calories. Additionally, milk is an excellent source of calcium, potassium, phosphorus and vitamin D.
Did you know that dairy products are the number one source of calcium in American diets? Calcium is used for building bones and teeth and in maintaining bone mass. The intake of dairy products is especially important to bone health during childhood and through young adulthood, when bone mass is being built. Without dairy, most Americans would fail to meet their calcium needs. Furthermore, our bodies can absorb the naturally occurring calcium found in dairy products better than the calcium that is added to plant-based dairy alternatives like almond or soy milk.
Adults and children over 9 years old need 3 servings from the dairy group daily. One cup of milk or yogurt or one and a half ounces of hard cheese can be considered a dairy serving. Choose yogurt as a snack, add shredded cheese to a salad or top a baked potato with low-fat plain yogurt. If you are looking for additional ways to add more dairy to your day, try one of the recipes below.
Orange juice smoothie
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 1 cup fat-free vanilla frozen yogurt
- ¾ cup fat-free milk
- ¼ cup frozen orange juice concentrate
Directions
In a blender, combine the frozen yogurt, milk and orange juice concentrate. Blend until smooth. Pour into tall frost-chilled glasses and serve immediately.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving (1 cup): 180 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 133 mg sodium, 2 mg cholesterol, 38 g carbohydrates, 7 g protein
Recipe from: Mayo Clinic
Homemade alfredo sauce
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- ½ teaspoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 1⅓ cups skim milk
- 2 tablespoons low-fat cream cheese
- ½ cup Parmesan cheese
- ½ teaspoon white pepper
Directions
Heat a medium sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil and garlic to pan and sauté for 1 minute. Stir in flour; lower heat to medium and continue to cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Gradually add the milk to the mixture, stirring often, until it is well-blended. Cook until the mixture is thickened. Stir in the cream cheese and continue to cook until it is completely melted in. Remove pan from heat; stir in the Parmesan cheese and pepper. Continue to stir until Parmesan cheese is melted in and the sauce is well-blended.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving (¼ cup): 130 calories, 7 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 15 mg cholesterol, 350 mg sodium, 8 g carbohydrate, 8 g protein
Recipe from: Mayo Clinic
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.