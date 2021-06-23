Jamie Pronschinske: Four Easy Steps for Food Safety

An often-overlooked aspect of healthy eating is food safety.
Microbes such as bacteria, viruses and molds can be present in foods before the food is harvested or introduced during handling or preparation of that food. It many cases, the food might look fine but could make you very sick.
Those who may be more vulnerable to food borne illnesses include young children, the elderly, those who are pregnant and those with underlying health problems like diabetes and cancer. Food can be unsafe for many reasons, but a few simple practices can help reduce the risk of food-related illnesses.
Clean
- Wash hands before meal preparation in warm, soapy water for at least 20 seconds
- Thoroughly wash all food prep surfaces and kitchen utensils with hot, soapy water before cooking
- Scrub fruits and vegetables under running water before eating or cutting. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend using any soap, detergent or commercial produce wash to clean fruits and vegetables
- Wash kitchen towels and dishcloths often in the hot cycle of your washing machine. Replace dirty sponges or wash them in a bleach-water solution
Separate
- Store ready-to-eat foods separate from raw meat, poultry and eggs
- Use separate cutting boards for raw meats, poultry and seafood and the other for ready-to-eat foods like bread and vegetables
- Wash your hands after handling raw meat, poultry, seafood and eggs
Cook
- Use a food thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the food to check the temperature of foods before serving
- Fish, seafood, meat, poultry and eggs should be cooked to the recommended safe internal temperature (per the U.S Department of Agriculture):
All meats and seafood 145°F (with a 3-minute rest time)
All ground meats 160°F
Egg dishes 160°F
All poultry 165°F
Hot dogs and luncheon meats 165°F
Leftovers 165°F
Sauces, soups, gravy bring to a boil when reheating
Chill
- Refrigerate foods promptly to slow the growth of bacteria. Keep your refrigerator temperature at 40°F or below and your freezer at 0°F or below. Keep a refrigerator thermometer in your refrigerator and check it regularly
- Refrigerate perishable food as soon as you get home
- from the store
- Refrigerate all leftover foods from a meal within two hours
- Store foods in small, shallow containers (two inches deep or less)
- Marinate foods in the refrigerator, not on the counter
- Thaw frozen food in the refrigerator, in cold water or in the microwave. Never thaw foods on the counter because bacteria multiply quickly at room temperature
For more information on keeping your food safe, visit foodsafety.gov.
Barbecue Turkey Burger
Mayo Clinic; Serves 2
½ pound ground turkey breast
1 cup chopped onion
½ cup dry oats
¼ cup ketchup
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 whole-wheat buns
Directions: Heat the grill or medium skillet to medium heat. In a medium bowl, mix the turkey breast, onion, oats, ketchup, brown sugar, chili powder, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper. Form the mixture into two 4-ounce patties. Spray the cooking surface with cooking spray and place the patties on top. Cook for approximately 5 minutes on each side until the patties reach an internal temperature of 160°F. Remove from heat and allow them to rest until reaching 165°F. Serve on buns.
Per serving (1 burger): 412 calories, 5 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 572 mg sodium, 63 g carbohydrate, 9 g fiber, 36 g protein
Citrus Seared Salmon
Mayo Clinic; Serves 4
4 (4-ounce) salmon fillets, trimmed and skinned
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon orange zest
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ cup orange juice
¼ cup apple juice
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons honey
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon water
1 teaspoon cornstarch
Directions: Heat a nonstick sauté pan to medium-high heat. Place the salmon fillets skin side down on a plate and season with cumin, orange zest and salt. In a medium bowl, combine the orange juice, apple juice, mustard, honey and black pepper. Add the olive oil to the heated sauté pan. Place the salmon in the pan, seasoned side down. Cook for approximately 2 minutes, flip, and cook another 2 minutes or until an internal temperature of 145°F is reached. Remove salmon from the pan and set aside, cover. Add the juice mixture to the sauté pan. In a small bowl, combine the water and cornstarch to make a slurry. Slowly whisk the slurry into the juice mixture, continuing to whisk until the desired thickness is reached. Drizzle the sauce over the salmon and serve.