Jamie Pronschinske: Get your fill of fiber

Dietary fiber, also known as roughage, is a type of carbohydrate that cannot be broken down by the body. Therefore, fiber is passed through the digestive tract relatively intact. It is classified into two forms: soluble, which dissolves in water, and insoluble, which does not dissolve. Both types of fiber provide important health benefits.

Soluble fiber forms a gel-like substance when dissolved in water. Because of its viscosity, soluble fiber helps delay gastric emptying resulting in an extended feeling of fullness. It can also help lower blood cholesterol and glucose levels. Additionally, it helps to retain water in stool and prevent bowel movements from becoming hard and difficult to pass. Sources of soluble fiber include oats, peas, beans, chia and flax seeds, barley, apples and prunes.

Insoluble fiber helps to promote the movement of material through your digestive systems and increases stool bulk. This type of fiber can be important for preventing constipation and keeping stools regular. Sources of soluble fiber include whole grains, wheat bran, nuts, beans and potatoes.