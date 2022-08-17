Jamie Pronschinske: Nutrition during lactation

If you are providing breastmilk for your baby, what you eat and drink matters. Breastmilk is an exceptional source of nutrition for your baby and eating a balanced diet can ensure both of you maintain optimal health. Focus on making healthy food choices to help fuel milk production.

There are a few key nutrients breastfeeding individuals should pay attention to in their diet.

Calories

: Lactation requires additional calories to support milk development. Generally, an additional 300-400 calories per day is recommended for well-nourished individuals, although this number can vary depending on health, age, activity level and if one is exclusively breastfeeding or not.

Protein

: Protein needs are increasing during lactation. Choose a good source of protein (about the size of a deck of cards) with each meal. Good choices include lean meats, eggs, beans, lentils, low-fat dairy products, and seafood that is low in mercury.

Fluid

: A higher amounts of fluid is needed to produce breastmilk. It is recommended to drink when you are thirsty. Your urine can also be used as an indicator of adequate hydration. You are well hydrated when your urine is lighter than lemonade. Drink more if your urine color looks darker yellow.

Some foods and beverages deserve caution while breastfeeding.

Alcohol

: There is no level of alcohol in breastmilk that is considered safe for your baby. A small percentage of alcohol consumed is transferred into breast milk. It is recommended to wait two hours after a single serving of alcohol to breastfeed.

Seafood

: When breastfeeding, avoid fish with high concentrations of mercury like shark, swordfish, marlin, and orange roughy.

Caffeine

: Consume caffeine in moderation (two to three cups of a caffeinated beverage per day) while breastfeeding

Fat-soluble and water-soluble vitamins and minerals are secreted into milk. Therefore, the dietary requirement for most vitamins and many minerals is increased during lactation. For most consuming a balanced diet, the increased nutrient requirements can be met by the overall increase in food intake. However, for some, a balanced diet alone may not adequate alone to meet these increased needs. Your health care provider may suggest continuing your prenatal multivitamin or choosing a general multivitamin/mineral supplement to fill in any gaps in your diet. Supplements are particularly important for lactating people who eat an imbalanced or restricted diet (vegetarian or vegan) or those with preexisting iron deficiency or other conditions that affect nutritional status.

Additionally, eating a variety of different foods while breastfeeding can change the flavor of your breastmilk which helps expose your baby to different tastes. This can help your baby more readily accept a range of solid foods down the road. There is no need to go on a special diet while you are breastfeeding. Simply focus on choosing a variety of healthful foods— and you and your baby will reap the rewards.

Soba Noodle Stir-Fry with Coconut Curry Sauce

Mayo Clinic

Serves 4

4 ounces soba noodles

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 cups chopped onions

1 cup sliced red bell peppers

1 cup broccoli florets

1 cup shredded carrots

½ cup coconut milk

1 cup vegetable or chicken stock

1 teaspoon green curry paste

½ cup shredded sweetened coconut

½ teaspoon salt

Directions: In a medium-sized pot, cook the noodles according to package directions. Drain the noodles and set aside. Heat a large saute pan with the sesame oil over medium-high heat. Once hot, saute the chicken breast strips until they are fully cooked, and set aside. Return saute pan to medium-high heat and add the olive oil, onions, bell peppers, broccoli and carrots and saute until tender. Add the noodles and chicken strips back into the saute pan with the vegetables. Add the coconut milk, stock and curry paste. Cook until the sauce is slightly thickened, stirring frequently. Add the shredded coconut and salt before serving.

Per serving (1 ½ cups): 425 calories, 14 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 442 mg sodium, 43 g carbohydrates, 6 g fiber, 32 g protein

Apple Cinnamon Muffins

Mayo Clinic

Serves 16

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

2 eggs

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar

¾ cup milled oats

¼ cup flaxseed meal

2¼ teaspoons cinnamon

1½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

2 medium peeled and chopped Granny Smith apples

Directions: Heat oven to 350 F. Lightly coat 2 muffin tins with cooking spray. In a mixing bowl, combine the yogurt, eggs, oil and vanilla. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, 1 cup sugar, oats, flaxseed, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, baking powder and salt. Turn the mixer to low speed. Slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients. Mix until just combined. Batter should be lumpy. Fold in the apples with a spatula. Scoop 1/4 cup of batter into each muffin well. In a small bowl, combine remaining 2 tablespoons sugar and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon and sprinkle over the batter in each muffin well. Bake for about 22 minutes or until tops are golden brown and toothpick comes out clean when inserted.

Per serving (1 muffin): 152 calories, 2 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 29 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 122 mg sodium, 4 g protein