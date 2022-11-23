Jamie Pronschinske: Nutrition key to care for IBS

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common functional disorder that affects the gastrointestinal tract. The most common symptoms include cramping, abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea and constipation. IBS is a chronic condition but, unlike other chronic conditions, will not shorten your life. However, IBS symptoms can significantly impact your quality of life. For many, managing symptoms includes diet and lifestyle changes which will be discussed here.

The exact cause of IBS is still under investigation. It is thought that irregular muscle spasms or contractions in the intestines can play a role. Also, poorly coordinated signals between the brain and intestines can cause the body to overreact to normal digestive processes. This overreaction results in pain or bowel habit changes. There are no specific diagnostic tests to tell you if you have IBS. Usually, IBS is diagnosed based on typical reported symptoms. Your provider may order tests to rule out other medical conditions.

IBS symptoms can be triggered by certain foods or beverages. Stress can also be a factor. Treatment for IBS focuses on managing symptoms. For most, diet and lifestyle changes can help to control symptoms. For more severe symptoms, medication and counseling may be necessary. It is important to identify foods, activities or situations that may symptoms worse. This information can help you make changes to your diet and routine to minimize symptoms. To manage IBS, consider the following:

Exercise regularly.

Regular exercise can help reduce stress and promotes regular contractions of the muscles in your intestines. Aim for 30 mins of exercise daily.

Eat regularly scheduled meals.

Regular meals can help encourage regular bowel movements.

Drink adequate fluids.

Adequate fluids are important for soft, easy to pass bowel movements.

Eat enough fiber

. Fiber can help reduce constipation and can bulk up loose stools by absorbing liquid. Try increasing fiber slowly over a period of weeks to reduce the chance that it worsens gas or bloating. The best sources of fiber are fruits, vegetables, whole grains, seeds, nuts, and legumes.

Get sufficient sleep.

There is evidence that suggests adequate sleep can help decrease the intensity of IBS symptoms.

Your health care provider might suggest trialing additional dietary changes to see if this helps improve symptoms.

One of the common diets used to manage IBS is the low FODMAP diet. FODMAP is an acronym for carbohydrates that ferment in the colon that includes oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols. These carbohydrates are often not well absorbed in the small intestines and can lead to IBS symptoms like bloating, gas, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

The diet is broken into two phases- elimination and reintroduction. The elimination phase of the diet should only be followed for four to six weeks. This process can provide insight into which foods trigger symptoms for you and what to limit to feel your best. Because this diet can be very limiting and difficult to follow, it is recommended to do so under the guidance of your health care provider or registered dietitian.

Additionally, individuals may note that high-fat foods, lactose containing foods, foods with sugar alcohols, high amounts of caffeine and alcohol can trigger IBS symptoms and thus need to be limited or avoided. It might be beneficial to keep a food log to help you pinpoint triggers.

Because fiber can play an important role in regulating bowel movements and managing some IBS related symptoms, try one of the following high fiber recipes below.

Southwest Chicken and Beans

Mayo Clinic: Serves 4

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breast, diced

1 package reduced-sodium taco seasoning mix

1 15-ounce can unsalted black beans, rinsed under running water and drained

1 ½ cups frozen corn

¾ cup fresh or frozen pepper stir-fry vegetables (onions and green, red and yellow peppers), chopped

¾ cup water

¾ cup reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese

Directions: Spray a 10-inch skillet with cooking spray. Add chicken to the skillet; cook over medium-high heat for 2 minutes. Stir occasionally. Add the seasoning mix, beans, corn, stir-fry mix and water. Cook over medium-high heat for 8 to 10 minutes. Stir frequently until the sauce is slightly thickened and the chicken is no longer pink. Top with cheese and serve.

Serves 4: Per serving (1 ½ cups): 392 calories, 8 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 750 mg sodium, 40 g carbohydrates, 40 grams protein, 10 g fiber

Stuffed Acorn Squash

Mayo Clinic

2 medium acorn squashes, cut in half with seeds removed

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cups chopped Granny Smith or Honeycrisp apples

½ cup chopped shallots

½ cup finely chopped celery

½ cup finely chopped carrots

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1 cup cooked quinoa

¼ cup chopped unsalted pecans

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions: Heat the oven to 425 F. Line a baking sheet with foil. Place acorn squash halves on the baking sheet. Roast for 30 minutes; cover and set aside. Heat a large skillet on medium-high heat. Add the oil and saute apples, shallots, celery, carrots, and garlic until tender. Add quinoa, pecans, thyme, salt, and pepper to the skillet; mix thoroughly. Stuff each side of the squash with ½ cup mixture and bake in the oven for about 5 to 10 minutes until heated through.

Serves 4: Per serving ( ½ squash): 267 calories, 10 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 284 mg sodium, 44 g carbohydrates, 5 g protein, 8 g fiber