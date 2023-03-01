U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) certified organic foods are grown and processed in accordance with federal guidelines for planting, growing, raising and handling. Organic producers rely on natural substances and physical, mechanical or biologically based farming methods. Organic guidelines prohibit the use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides unless otherwise approved for use in organic foods. The popularity of organic food has grown rapidly in the past few decades. The reasons consumers may choose organic over conventional foods varies but may be related to personal health reasons, environmental concerns or animal welfare.

One of the common reasons someone may choose organic is to reduce synthetic pesticide exposure that may come from conventionally grown foods. Pesticides are used to defend crops against pests such as insects, weeds and fungi. The use of pesticides is strictly regulated by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the USDA. The EPA establishes a tolerance, or legal limit, for all pesticides that are registered and approved for use in the United States. Tolerance levels in foods are enforced by the USDA and FDA. According to the Pesticide Data Program’s 2020 Annual Summary, over 99 percent of food samples tested had pesticide residues below the tolerances established by EPA. The traces of pesticide residues in conventionally grown foods does not mean it is unsafe. Organic diets do appear to reduce pesticide exposure, but whether there are associated health benefits has not been established. Pesticide residue can be reduced through washing and peeling fruits and vegetables and trimming fat and skin from meats.

Another reported health benefit of organic foods is their higher nutritional quality. Generally, the nutrition composition of organic and conventionally grown foods is similar regarding total protein, fat, carbohydrate, vitamin and mineral content. Some studies have shown that organic meats and milk have higher amounts of polyunsaturated and omega-3 fatty acids and organic fruits and vegetables have higher concentrations of antioxidants.

A common concern with purchasing organic foods is cost. Organic foods typically cost more than their conventional counterparts due to smaller supply and increased expense of producing. The increased expense can be a barrier to people choosing organic foods. Many Americans are already spending more money on groceries lately. Purchasing more costly organic foods can mean less room in the budget for other healthful foods. In contrast, pesticide use among conventionally grown foods may increase crop yields and make fruits and vegetables more affordable year-round.

The choice between organic or conventional is a personal choice. You may also choose to eat a combination of both types of foods. Just know that both organic and conventionally grown foods are nutritious and safe to eat. Whatever your choice, choose a diet rich in fruits and vegetables. Balance your plate with whole grain, lean protein sources and low-fat dairy products to meet your nutrient needs. Try one of the recipes below, using conventionally or organically grown ingredients.

Grapes with Lemon Cream Sauce

By Mayo Clinic Staff

Serves 6

½ cup fat-free sour cream

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

½ teaspoon lemon zest

½ teaspoon lemon juice

⅛ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ½ cups red seedless grapes

1 ½ cups green seedless grapes

3 tablespoons chopped walnuts

Directions: In a small bowl, combine sour cream, powdered sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice and vanilla. Whisk to mix evenly. Cover and chill for several hours. Divide grapes equally among 6 bowls. Add a dollop of sauce to each dish and top with ½ tablespoon of chopped walnuts. Serve immediately.

Per serving (½ cup grapes with topping): 106 calories, 2 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 20 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 32 mg sodium, 2 g protein

Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower

By Mayo Clinic Staff

Serves 6

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

¼ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh basil

¼ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

3 cups small cauliflower florets

Directions: Fill a medium pot with water and bring to a boil. Heat oven to 375 F. Lightly coat an 8-by-8-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a small bowl, combine the breadcrumbs, cheese, oil, lemon zest, basil, paprika and salt. Use your hands to evenly combine the mixture. Place the cauliflower in boiling water for 3 minutes; drain. Place the cauliflower in the baking dish and sprinkle the bread crumb mixture evenly over the top. Bake for about 15 minutes or until crust is lightly brown.

Per Serving (½ cup): 84 calories, 6 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 6 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 163 mg sodium, 3 g protein

