Jamie Pronschinske: Support your immune function with good nutrition

For most, a balanced diet will supply adequate amounts of nutrition to maintain a strong immune system.

However, certain populations like those who are pregnant, the elderly and those who are critically ill, are not able to eat a variety of nutrition foods or have increased nutrients needs. In these cases, vitamin and mineral supplements may help to fill nutritional gaps.

A general multivitamin/mineral supplement providing no more than 100% of your RDA can be used and is generally safe for many people. Your physician may recommend further supplementation based on your lab values or medical status.

Please consult with them before beginning any supplement. Avoid “mega doses” or supplements that supply greater than one hundred percent of your RDA as these often do not offer any additional benefit and in some cases may be harmful. Remember that supplements are not a substitute for a healthy diet as they do not contain all of the benefits that we get from food.

If you are looking to try a new recipe that supplies nutrients needed for good immune function, consider one of the Mayo Clinic recipes below:

Grilled Cod with Crispy Citrus Salad

Serves 2