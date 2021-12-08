Jamie Pronschinske: The buzz on energy drinks

Approximately 90% of all adults in the world consume caffeine daily making it the most common stimulant in the world.

Coffee, tea, soft drinks, energy drinks or “energy shots” and over the counter supplements are widely available sources of caffeine. Total energy drink sales globally reached $57 billion in 2020. Next to multivitamins, energy drinks are the most popular dietary supplement among U.S. teens and young adults.

Most energy drinks contain about 100-300 mg caffeine per serving, although amounts can greatly vary among brands.

For most adults, up to 400 mg of caffeine per day is considered safe. Those who are pregnant or breastfeeding should limit their intake to 200 mg or less per day. The FDA has not set a level for children, but the American Academy of Pediatrics discourages the consumption of caffeine and other stimulants by children and adolescents.

Energy drinks can contain significant amounts of added sugar or other sweeteners. Because high intakes of added sugar can contribute to health problems, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends limiting intake of added sugars to no more than 10% of total daily calories.

For example, in a 2,000-calorie diet, no more than 200 calories should come from added sugars (about 12 teaspoons). A 16 ounce can of Monster Energy Juice Pacific Punch supplies a whopping 210 calories and 47 grams of added sugar, which is equal to roughly 12 teaspoons or our entire days’ worth of added sugar!

Energy drinks may contain vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. Some may contain herbal supplements such as ginseng and guarana which may be used to increase energy and mental alertness.

However, caution should be used with these substances as many herbal supplements have limited research on safety and effectiveness. Some herbal supplements can even interact with prescription medications so seek input from your health care provider before consuming.

Caffeine’s health effects vary greatly among individuals and are largely dose dependent. Caffeine has been shown to improve vigilance, reaction time, alertness, and ability to concentrate. Caffeine can help to mitigate the adverse effects of sleep deprivation.

Caffeine intake is associated with reduced risk of Parkinson disease, Alzheimer disease, alcoholic cirrhosis, and gout. However, caffeine intake is also associated with nervousness, insomnia, irritability, and even panic attacks.

Those with preexisting anxiety disorders may be more susceptible to these effects. Excessive caffeine (>400 mg per day) intake can cause palpitations, tremors, agitation, and gastrointestinal upset.

Heavy caffeine use is also associated with increased risk of other addictive behaviors, such as smoking and alcohol abuse. Individuals who routinely consume caffeine may develop physical and psychological dependence and may experience withdrawal symptoms if intake is abruptly stopped.

In summary, caffeine intake up to 400 mg per day is considered safe for most healthy adults. Be sure to choose your source of caffeine wisely as some choices may contain high amounts of added sugar and calories. If you’d like a new way to get your caffeine fix, try one of the recipes below.

Peach Iced Tea

Eating Well; serves 10

2 ripe peaches, pitted and cut into chunks

½ cup loosely packed fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish

6 black tea bags

6 cups boiling water

Ice for serving

Directions: Place peaches and mint in the bottom of a large heatproof pitcher. Muddle with a wooden spoon until the peaches are pulpy and broken down. Hang tea bags in the pitcher and pour in boiling water. Let steep for at least 20 minutes. Remove the tea bags. Refrigerate the tea until cold. Fill glasses generously with ice. Strain the tea and pour over the ice. Garnish with mint if desired.

Per serving (1 ¼ cups): 14 calories, 0 g protein, 3 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 6 mg sodium, 47 mg caffeine

Frozen Mochaccino

Eating Well; serves 2

1 cup double-strength coffee or espresso (see *tip below)

1 cup low-fat milk

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder (not Dutch-processed)

2-3 tablespoons pure maple syrup

⅛ teaspoon vanilla extract

1-2 ice cubes, if needed

Directions: Freeze coffee in an ice cube tray until firm, at least 4 hours or overnight. Combine the frozen coffee cubes, milk, cocoa, maple syrup and vanilla in a blender. Pulse until smooth, adding plain ice cubes if you want it thicker. Divide between 2 glasses. Dust with a little cocoa powder, if desired. Serve immediately.

*Tip: Double-strength coffee or espresso gives you the best coffee flavor when making blended or iced coffee drinks. To brew double-strength coffee, use twice the amount of grounds as you normally would for a regular cup of coffee. Espresso is strong enough brewed regularly.

Per serving (1 ⅓ cups): 127 calories, 5 g protein, 25 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 2 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 74 mg sodium, 250 mg caffeine

Jamie Pronschinske, RDN, CD, is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

