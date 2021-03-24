Jamie Pronschinske: The great morel: nature’s tastiest treasure

For most, the arrival of spring means longer days and the promise of warmer weather. For some, it also marks the arrival of morel mushrooms. These delicate, delicious, and well sought-after fungi can be foraged for in the Midwest from late March through May, when the conditions are just right. Morels pop up from forest floors when the ground temperature reaches 50-60°F. Too much or too little rain can alter the soil moisture levels and prevent a bountiful harvest. An old saying goes, “when the oak leaves are the size of a mouse’s ear then that’s the time to look for morels.”

Morels typically grow near dead or dying elm, apple, ash, poplar, and even pine trees. Ask any seasoned morel “hunter” and they will have their preferred type of tree. In early spring, morels can typically be found on south-facing slopes where the sun warms the earth first. Because of the complex, symbiotic relationship that morels have with their environment, they cannot be farmed like most mushrooms found in grocery stores. As a result, morels must be searched for and picked by hand — often a meticulous process. “Morels are everywhere and impossible to find” as the expression goes.