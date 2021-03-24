Jamie Pronschinske: The great morel: nature’s tastiest treasure

For most, the arrival of spring means longer days and the promise of warmer weather. For some, it also marks the arrival of morel mushrooms. These delicate, delicious, and well sought-after fungi can be foraged for in the Midwest from late March through May, when the conditions are just right. Morels pop up from forest floors when the ground temperature reaches 50-60°F. Too much or too little rain can alter the soil moisture levels and prevent a bountiful harvest. An old saying goes, “when the oak leaves are the size of a mouse’s ear then that’s the time to look for morels.”
Morels typically grow near dead or dying elm, apple, ash, poplar, and even pine trees. Ask any seasoned morel “hunter” and they will have their preferred type of tree. In early spring, morels can typically be found on south-facing slopes where the sun warms the earth first. Because of the complex, symbiotic relationship that morels have with their environment, they cannot be farmed like most mushrooms found in grocery stores. As a result, morels must be searched for and picked by hand — often a meticulous process. “Morels are everywhere and impossible to find” as the expression goes.
Morels have a very distinctive appearance. The caps will have a sponge or honeycomb-like appearance that can range in color from grey to yellow. The insides of morels are notably hollow and whitish with a subtle goose-bump-like texture. This is an important distinction as there are “false” morels which can be toxic. These mushrooms will have a solid stem and cap and should not be eaten.
To harvest a morel, pinch or slice at the stem. They are best when eaten fresh and usually last up to one week in the refrigerator. Morels can be cooked and frozen or dried to extend their shelf life. Like most mushrooms, morels are low in calories with one cup uncooked providing only 20 calories. The nutrient content can vary based on the soil they are found growing in. Morels provide potassium, phosphorus, riboflavin, zinc and vitamin D.
Morels have an earthy, nutty flavor with a meaty, tender texture. Most mushroom enthusiasts will tell you morels are best when prepared simply so you can really savor their flavor. They can be sautéed over low heat in butter or olive oil. Others prefer them fried, breaded or stuffed — the possibilities are endless. My favorite way to enjoy them is sautéed atop a homemade pizza. If you’re looking for a new way to prepare your morel harvest this year, consider the recipes below:
Morel Mushroom and Asparagus Sauté
Cooking Light
Serves 4
- 12 ounces white asparagus, trimmed
- 12 ounces green asparagus, trimmed
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 shallot, thinly sliced
- 4 cups fresh morel mushrooms, halved lengthwise (about 8 ounces)
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions: Bring 3 quarts water to a boil in a large saucepan. Snap off bottom 2 inches of asparagus. Cook white asparagus in boiling water 5 minutes or until crisp-tender; remove with a slotted spoon to a colander. Rinse under cold water; drain well. Cook green asparagus in boiling water 2 minutes or until crisp-tender; remove with a slotted spoon to a colander. Rinse under cold water; drain well. Cut asparagus diagonally into 1 ½ -inch pieces. Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; swirl to coat. Add shallot; sauté 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add morels and ¼ teaspoon salt; sauté 5 minutes or until mushrooms are lightly browned. Add asparagus, remaining ¼ teaspoon salt, oil, and pepper; toss gently to coat. Cook 2 minutes or until asparagus is thoroughly heated.
Per serving (1 cup): 115 calories, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 12 g carbohydrates, 6 g protein, 4 g fiber, 267 mg sodium
Mixed Mushroom Pizza
Midwest Living
Serves 12
- 1 prepared pizza dough (store-bought or homemade)
- 8 ounces provolone or mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced
- 2 large sweet onions, thinly sliced (about 4 cups)
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 cups assorted sliced mushrooms (morel, cremini, button, shiitake)
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons fresh rosemary, snipped (or ½ teaspoon dry)
Directions: Preheat oven to 375°F. Place prepared pizza dough onto 16x12x1-inch pan. Arrange cheese slices on top of dough in pan. In a large skillet, cook onions, covered, in 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium-low heat for 13 to 15 minutes or until onions are tender, stirring occasionally. Uncover; cook and stir over medium-high heat for 5 to 8 minutes more or until onions are golden. Remove from pan and set aside. In the same skillet, combine mushrooms, remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, the garlic, and rosemary. Cook over medium heat until mushrooms are tender; drain well. Spoon mushroom mixture over cheese. Top with onions. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until crust bottom is slightly crisp and brown. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes.
Per serving (1⁄12 of pizza): 281 calories, 14 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 30 g carbohydrates, 10 g protein, 2 g fiber, 207 mg sodium
Jamie Pronschinske is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System