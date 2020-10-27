Jamie Pronschinske: Unscrambling the nutrition of eggs

Eggs have long been a topic of debate in the nutrition world. It seems one minute eggs are “good” and the next “bad.” What does current research say? Are eggs healthy?
For many years eggs have been vilified for their high cholesterol content. Many doctors recommended patients with high cholesterol or heart disease avoid eggs for this reason. While it’s true that just one large egg yolk contains roughly 200 mg of cholesterol, eggs also contain a plethora of other important nutrients. Additionally, research has found that cholesterol intake from our diet has a smaller impact on our blood cholesterol than does the mix of fats in our diet. Most of the fat found in an egg is actually unsaturated fat which can improve cholesterol levels and reduce risk of cardiovascular disease.
One large egg contains about 75 calories and 7 grams of protein. The protein found in a whole egg is distributed equally between the white and the yolk while the vitamins and minerals are concentrated in the yolk. The yolk is a good source of fat soluble vitamins A, D, E and K as well as B vitamins and choline. Choline is important in diverse functions in both cellular maintenance and growth across all life stages. It also plays a role in neurotransmission, brain development, and bone integrity. Eggs are also rich in the minerals phosphorus, calcium and potassium. However, the nutrient content of the egg is highly dependent on the diet of the hen. There are no nutritional differences between eggs with different colored shells.
While all of this may come as good news for those who love eggs, it doesn’t necessarily give the green light for daily 3 egg omelets. It may be wise for those who have high cholesterol to limit their intake of whole eggs or choose foods made with egg whites. Eggs can certainly be part of a heart healthy eating pattern but watch the accompaniments like cheese and bacon as these can supply additional saturated fat. It is also important to focus on big picture dietary patterns. It’s best to choose a variety of lean protein sources along with whole grains, fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy products and plant-based unsaturated fats to promote health.
If you’re looking to try eggs in a new way, consider one of the recipes listed below.
Spinach Frittata
Mayo Clinic: Serves 4
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 3 cups baby spinach leaves
- 3 whole eggs, plus 4 egg whites
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- ½ yellow onion, chopped (about ½ cup)
- ¼ cup minced red bell pepper
- 2 red or white potatoes, about ¾ pound total weight, peeled and shredded
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- ¼ cup shredded part-skim mozzarella or provolone cheese
Directions: Heat the broiler. Position the rack 4 inches from the heat source. In a large, nonstick frying pan with a flameproof handle, heat ½ teaspoon of the olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and sauté until softened, about 1 minute. Stir in the spinach and cook until it wilts, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Set the frying pan aside. In a bowl, whisk together the whole eggs, egg whites and pepper. Set aside.
Return the frying pan to medium heat and heat the remaining ½ teaspoon olive oil. Add the onion and sauté until soft and translucent, about 4 minutes. Stir in the bell pepper and the potatoes and cook until the potatoes begin to brown but are still tender-crisp, 4 to 5 minutes. Spread the potatoes in an even layer in the pan. Spread the spinach evenly over the potatoes. Sprinkle with the basil. Pour in the beaten eggs and sprinkle evenly with the cheese. Cook over medium heat until slightly set, about 2 to 3 minutes. Carefully place the pan under the broiler and broil until the frittata is brown and puffy and completely set, about 3 minutes. Gently slide onto a warmed serving platter and cut into 4 wedges.
Per serving (1 wedge): 186 calories, 6 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 176 mg sodium, 20 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 13 g protein
Smoked Gouda and Poached Egg Sandwich
Mayo Clinic: Serves 6
- 1 cup sliced red bell peppers
- 1 cup sliced onions
- 3 whole-wheat English muffins
- 3 ounces smoked Gouda cheese, sliced
- 6 cups water
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
- 6 large eggs
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
Directions: Heat the oven to 425 F. Place bell peppers in the oven and roast for 10 to 15 minutes until the skin of the peppers begins to bubble and turns brown or black. Meanwhile, heat a medium sauté pan over medium heat and cook the onions for about 6 minutes until caramelized; set aside and keep warm. Place the peppers in a medium bowl and cover with plastic wrap; set aside. When the peppers are cool to the touch, remove the skin. Cut the English muffins in half and top with cheese, peppers and onions. Place on a baking sheet and bake for about 5 minutes. To prepare the eggs, first bring the water to a simmer in a medium-sized pan that's shallow and wide. Add the vinegar. Slowly crack the eggs and add to the pan one at a time and cook to desired doneness. Eggs that have runny yolks take about 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, retrieve the eggs from the water. Place an egg on each English muffin half and sprinkle with salt.
Per serving (1 sandwich): 207 calories, 10 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 360 mg sodium, 18 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 13 g protein
Jamie Pronschinske is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.