Jamie Pronschinske: Unscrambling the nutrition of eggs

Return the frying pan to medium heat and heat the remaining ½ teaspoon olive oil. Add the onion and sauté until soft and translucent, about 4 minutes. Stir in the bell pepper and the potatoes and cook until the potatoes begin to brown but are still tender-crisp, 4 to 5 minutes. Spread the potatoes in an even layer in the pan. Spread the spinach evenly over the potatoes. Sprinkle with the basil. Pour in the beaten eggs and sprinkle evenly with the cheese. Cook over medium heat until slightly set, about 2 to 3 minutes. Carefully place the pan under the broiler and broil until the frittata is brown and puffy and completely set, about 3 minutes. Gently slide onto a warmed serving platter and cut into 4 wedges.

Smoked Gouda and Poached Egg Sandwich

Directions: Heat the oven to 425 F. Place bell peppers in the oven and roast for 10 to 15 minutes until the skin of the peppers begins to bubble and turns brown or black. Meanwhile, heat a medium sauté pan over medium heat and cook the onions for about 6 minutes until caramelized; set aside and keep warm. Place the peppers in a medium bowl and cover with plastic wrap; set aside. When the peppers are cool to the touch, remove the skin. Cut the English muffins in half and top with cheese, peppers and onions. Place on a baking sheet and bake for about 5 minutes. To prepare the eggs, first bring the water to a simmer in a medium-sized pan that's shallow and wide. Add the vinegar. Slowly crack the eggs and add to the pan one at a time and cook to desired doneness. Eggs that have runny yolks take about 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, retrieve the eggs from the water. Place an egg on each English muffin half and sprinkle with salt.