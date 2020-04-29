Jamie Pronschinske: Vitamin D, the sunshine vitamin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Vitamin D is often nicknamed the “sunshine vitamin” as it is a nutrient that our bodies can synthesize when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) rays from sunlight.

It is a fat-soluble vitamin that is found in relatively few foods, added to others and available as a dietary supplement. In supplements and fortified foods, vitamin D is available in two forms, D2 (ergocalciferol) and D3 (cholecalciferol). Both forms of vitamin D are not usable by the body until they are activated by the liver and kidneys.

Vitamin D promotes the absorption of calcium in our gastrointestinal tract and helps maintain strong bones. Without adequate vitamin D, bones can become thin, brittle or misshapen or more prone to fractures and breaks. It also plays a role in cell growth, immune function and the reduction of inflammation. Emerging data suggests that vitamin D could play a role in the prevention of colon, prostate and breast cancers. It also may play some role in the prevention and treatment of diabetes, hypertension, multiple sclerosis and other medical conditions. However, more research is needed.