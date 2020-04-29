Jamie Pronschinske: Vitamin D, the sunshine vitamin

Vitamin D is often nicknamed the “sunshine vitamin” as it is a nutrient that our bodies can synthesize when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) rays from sunlight.
It is a fat-soluble vitamin that is found in relatively few foods, added to others and available as a dietary supplement. In supplements and fortified foods, vitamin D is available in two forms, D2 (ergocalciferol) and D3 (cholecalciferol). Both forms of vitamin D are not usable by the body until they are activated by the liver and kidneys.
Vitamin D promotes the absorption of calcium in our gastrointestinal tract and helps maintain strong bones. Without adequate vitamin D, bones can become thin, brittle or misshapen or more prone to fractures and breaks. It also plays a role in cell growth, immune function and the reduction of inflammation. Emerging data suggests that vitamin D could play a role in the prevention of colon, prostate and breast cancers. It also may play some role in the prevention and treatment of diabetes, hypertension, multiple sclerosis and other medical conditions. However, more research is needed.
The established recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for vitamin D is 600 IU (15 mcg) per day for those 1 to 70 years old. Individuals older than 70 years old need 800 IU (20 mcg) per day. Groups at risk for inadequate vitamin D intake include breastfed infants, older adults, people with dark skin or limited sun exposure and those with conditions that affect digestion or absorption of nutrients.
Vitamin D is found naturally in few foods. Fatty fish, like salmon and tuna, are among the best sources. Beef liver, cheese and egg yolks provide small amounts. Some mushrooms, exposed to ultraviolet light, provide vitamin D. However, it is difficult to get adequate amounts from natural food sources alone. Fortified foods provide most of the vitamin D in the American diet. Almost all milk found in the United States if fortified with vitamin D. Other dairy products, such as cheese and ice cream, are not generally fortified. Some brands of breakfast cereals, orange juice, yogurt and margarine have added vitamin D. Dairy alternatives, such as soy or almond beverages, can be fortified with vitamin D also.
Most people meet some of their vitamin D needs through sunlight exposure. Because of concerns about skin cancer and UV damage to skin, general guidelines about sun exposure and vitamin D have not been established. The American Academy of Dermatology advises the use of sunscreen when one is exposed to the sun which decreased vitamin D synthesis. People who avoid the sun or who cover their bodies with sunscreen or clothing should include good sources of vitamin D in their diets or take a supplement.
If you are looking to increase your intake of vitamin D containing foods, try one of the recipes below:
Citrus seared salmon
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 4 (4-ounce) salmon fillets
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon orange zest
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ cup orange juice
- ¼ cup apple juice
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
Directions
Heat a nonstick sauté pan to medium-high heat. Place the salmon fillets skin side down on a plate and season with cumin, orange zest and salt. Add the olive oil to the heated pan. Place the salmon in the pan, seasoned side down. Cook for approximately 2 minutes, flip, and cook another 2 minutes or until an internal temperature of 145° F is reached. Remove salmon from the pan and set aside; cover.
In a medium bowl, combine the orange juice, apple juice, mustard, honey and black pepper. Add mixture to the sauté pan. In a small bowl, combine the water and cornstarch to make a slurry. Slowly whisk the slurry into the juice mixture, continuing to whisk until the desired thickness is reached. Drizzle the sauce over the salmon and serve.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving (1 fillet): 160 calories, 16 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 283 mg sodium, 8 g carbohydrates, 0 g fiber, 22 g protein, 493 IU vitamin D
Recipe from: Mayo Clinic
Fruit smoothie
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 2 cups low-fat milk
- 1 cup frozen sliced peaches
- 1 cup frozen strawberries
- ¼ cup orange juice with added calcium and vitamin D
- 2 tablespoons honey
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a chilled glass and serve immediately.
Nutrition analysis: Per serving (1 cup): 128 calories, 2 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 62 mg sodium, 23 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 5 g protein, 66 IU vitamin D
Recipe from: Taste of Home
Jamie Pronschinske, RDN, CD, is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
