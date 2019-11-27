Jamie Pronschinske: Whole grain goodness

The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that we make at least half of the grains we eat whole grains. However, many Americans fall short of this recommendation. So what is a whole grain and how can we incorporate more of them into our diets?

A grain contains three parts: the bran, germ and endosperm. The bran is the multi-layered outer skin of the edible kernel. It contains antioxidants, B vitamins and fiber. The germ is the embryo which has the potential to sprout into a new plant.

It contains B vitamins, some protein, minerals and healthy fats. The endosperm is the germ’s food supply, which provides essential energy to the young plant. The endosperm is by far the largest portion of the kernel. It contains carbohydrates, proteins and small amounts of vitamins and minerals.

Grains are divided into two subgroups- whole grains and refined grains. Whole grains contain all three parts of the kernel. Refined grains, on the other hand, have been milled, a process that removes the bran and germ.