Jamie Pronschinske: Whole grain goodness

The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that we make at least half of the grains we eat whole grains. However, many Americans fall short of this recommendation. So what is a whole grain and how can we incorporate more of them into our diets?
A grain contains three parts: the bran, germ and endosperm. The bran is the multi-layered outer skin of the edible kernel. It contains antioxidants, B vitamins and fiber. The germ is the embryo which has the potential to sprout into a new plant.
It contains B vitamins, some protein, minerals and healthy fats. The endosperm is the germ’s food supply, which provides essential energy to the young plant. The endosperm is by far the largest portion of the kernel. It contains carbohydrates, proteins and small amounts of vitamins and minerals.
Grains are divided into two subgroups- whole grains and refined grains. Whole grains contain all three parts of the kernel. Refined grains, on the other hand, have been milled, a process that removes the bran and germ.
This is done to give the grains a finer texture and improve their shelf life, but it also removes dietary fiber, iron and many B vitamins. Without the bran and germ, about 25% of the grain’s protein is lost. Many refined grains are enriched meaning iron and B vitamins are added back after processing. However, fiber is not added back to enriched grains.
Whole grains are important sources of dietary fiber, B vitamins (thiamin, riboflavin, niacin and folate) and minerals (iron, magnesium and selenium). Dietary fiber from whole grains may help reduce blood cholesterol levels and lower risk of heart disease. Fiber can also help with proper bowel function and reduce constipation.
The fiber found in whole grains can also help us feel fuller and as a result, eat less. Because of this, whole grains may help with weight management. The B vitamins thiamin, riboflavin and niacin play a key role in metabolism as they help our bodies release energy from protein, fat and carbohydrates.
Folate helps the body form red blood cells. Adequate intake of folate is important for women of childbearing age to reduce the risk of neural tube defects during fetal development. Additionally, whole grains are good sources of non-heme (plant-based) iron. Iron is used to carry oxygen through the blood. Teenage girls and women of childbearing age are at risk of iron deficiency anemia so adequate intake of iron-rich foods is especially important for this population.
To spot a whole grain, look for products labeled 100% whole grain or whole wheat. What’s the difference between whole grain and whole wheat? Whole wheat is simply a type of whole grain. Whole wheat indicated the product has been made using whole wheat flour. Whole grain indicates the product is made from different whole grains like brown rice or oatmeal.
Don’t be fooled by a product’s color. Being brown doesn’t make bread whole-wheat. Products advertised as “seven grain” or “multigrain” are not necessarily whole-grain products. Check the ingredients list to make sure that whole wheat or other whole grain flour is listed as the first ingredient. Examples of whole grains include brown rice, buckwheat, oatmeal, bulgur, millet, popcorn, quinoa, wild rice, teff, barley and farro.
To increase your intake of whole grains, make simple shifts like purchasing 100% whole grain bread or swapping out white rice for whole grain brown rice in a stir fry. Try substituting buckwheat or oat flour for up to half of the flour in your favorite pancake or waffle recipe. Popcorn is a whole grain and makes a delicious snack. Choose whole grain cereal like bran flakes or oatmeal for breakfast in the morning. If you’re looking for a new way to incorporate whole grains, try one of the recipes below!
‘Fried’ brown rice
- 3 tablespoons peanut oil
- 2 cups cooked brown rice
- 4 green onions with tops, chopped
- 2 carrots, finely chopped
- ½ cup finely chopped green bell pepper
- ½ cup frozen peas
- 1 egg
- 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil (optional)
- ¼ cup chopped parsley
In a large heavy skillet or wok, heat the peanut oil over medium-high heat. Add cooked rice and sauté until lightly golden. Add green onions, carrots, green pepper and peas. Stir-fry until vegetables are tender-crisp, about 5 minutes. Hollow out a circle in the center of the skillet by pushing the vegetables and rice to the sides. Break the egg into the hollow and cook, lightly scrambling the egg as it cooks. Stir the scrambled egg into the rice mixture. Sprinkle with soy sauce, sesame oil and chopped parsley. Serve immediately. (Recipe from Mayo Clinic)
Makes 4 servings.
Per (1-cup) serving: Calories 279, fat 16 g, saturated fat 3 g, sodium 116 mg, carbohydrates 31 g, fiber 4 g, protein 6 g
Mediterranean quinoa salad
- 1 cup quinoa
- 1¼ cups water
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons olive or canola oil
- 1 large cucumber, seeded and cut into ½-inch pieces
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
- ⅓ cup chopped parsley
- ¼ cup chopped red onion
- ½ cup reduced-fat feta cheese
In a medium saucepan over high heat, bring quinoa and water to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and cover. Simmer for about 10 minutes or until the quinoa is tender. Remove quinoa from heat and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Then fluff quinoa with a fork and spread it out onto a large rimmed baking sheet to cool. In a small bowl, whisk lemon juice, garlic and pepper. Gradually whisk in oil. After the quinoa has cooled, transfer it to a large bowl and add the dressing, cucumber, tomatoes, parsley and onion. Top with feta cheese and toss gently to mix. (Recipe from Mayo Clinic)
Makes 4 servings.
Per s(1-cup) serving: Calories 157, fat 7 g, saturated fat 2 g, sodium 89 mg, carbohydrates 20 g, fiber 3 g, protein 5 g
Jamie Pronschinske is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.