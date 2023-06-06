Food insecurity, as defined by the United States Department of Agriculture, is the limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate and safe foods to all family members at all times. The extent can vary from reductions in dietary quality and variety to changes in eating patterns, such as skipped meals or reduced intake. The USDA determined that in 2021, 10.2% (13.5 million) of American households reported food insecurity at some time during the year. This equates to 33.8 million people living in food-insecure households.

Types of food insecurity

There are two forms of food insecurity, with notable differences.

Low food security refers to households that have managed to avoid significantly disrupting their eating patterns or limiting intake through a variety of means, such as consuming less varied diets, participating in federal food assistance or utilizing community food pantries.

Very low food security refers to households that have experienced a reduction in food intake at times throughout the year, resulting in eating patterns being interrupted.

Causes of food insecurity

Poverty: The most prevalent cause of food insecurity is poverty. Households struggling with low income or unemployment have a nearly three-fold higher risk of food insecurity than the average American household, as of 2016.

The most prevalent cause of food insecurity is poverty. Households struggling with low income or unemployment have a nearly three-fold higher risk of food insecurity than the average American household, as of 2016. Costs of living: More recently, the availability of affordable housing and soaring inflation have led to even greater challenges. Food prices rose more than 11% from 2021 to 2022 alone. A higher percentage of families with children continue to be at risk, and adults in the household are at a disproportionately higher risk of being food insecure due to protecting their children from significant reductions of intake.

More recently, the availability of affordable housing and soaring inflation have led to even greater challenges. Food prices rose more than 11% from 2021 to 2022 alone. A higher percentage of families with children continue to be at risk, and adults in the household are at a disproportionately higher risk of being food insecure due to protecting their children from significant reductions of intake. Location and transportation: Where one lives also plays a key role in the development of food insecurity, particularly in neighborhoods without nearby grocery stores or food markets. In addition, those without access to a car may be limited to purchasing only what can be easily carried or transported on public transit.

Where one lives also plays a key role in the development of food insecurity, particularly in neighborhoods without nearby grocery stores or food markets. In addition, those without access to a car may be limited to purchasing only what can be easily carried or transported on public transit. Disability: Disability or poor health can play a crucial role in food insecurity. For example, those with cognitive disabilities may need help remembering to eat, may struggle with what to eat and may need help with preparing meals. In addition, physical disability may further limit the ability to travel or shop, the ability to work or the ability to complete daily tasks of living such as cooking.

Effects of food insecurity

Food insecurity may lead to serious health complications due to having to choose between spending money on food or healthcare, including medications.

Uncertainty may lead to increased stress, depression and anxiety.

Children may struggle with growth and development, along with the ability to learn.

It may also result in having to choose between food and paying rent, paying bills or affording transportation.

How to help fight food insecurity

Donate nonperishable food or supplies. Contact your local food pantry to determine which products are in greatest need. Donate nutritious foods with a long shelf life such as peanut butter, beans, rice, canned vegetables and fruit, canned tuna and chicken, oatmeal, whole grain cereals, and pasta. Cans with pull-tab lids, seasonings and condiments are good options. Avoid donating expired goods, opened or damaged goods, foods requiring refrigeration and homemade items. Consider making a monetary donation.

If your food pantry allows fresh produce, donate excess from your garden. Encourage friends and family to do the same. Consider helping to create a community garden.

Organize a food drive or contact a local food pantry to inquire about their volunteering needs.

Assist with meal delivery services in the community.

Write to local lawmakers to encourage continued advocacy.

Crockpot White Chicken Chili Makes 6 servings 1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breast

1 small yellow onion, diced

15 oz. can Northern beans, drained and rinsed

15 oz. can garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

15 oz. can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

15 oz. can navy beans, drained and rinsed

2 cans (4.5 oz. each) diced green chilis

32 oz. chicken broth

Juice of half a lime

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons curry powder Directions: Combine all ingredients in crockpot and cook on low for 6-8 hours. Shred chicken before serving.